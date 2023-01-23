Kushal Tandon REPLACED By THIS Bigg Boss 16 Contestant In Ekta Kapoor’s Beauty And The Beast Remake

Soap
queen
Ekta
Kapoor,
who
is
basking
in
the
success
of
Tejasswi
Prakash's
Naagin
6,
is
all
set
to
remake
Beauty
And
The
Beast
for
Colors
TV.
Last
seen
in
Jennifer
Winget's
Beyhadh,
TV
star
Kushal
Tandon
recently
confirmed
that
he's
playing
the
lead
role
in
it.
However,
the
makers
have
reportedly
changed
the
plan
and
Kushal
is
not
a
part
of
it
now.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
According
to
the
latest
buzz,
the
makers
have
no
roped
in
a
popular
Bigg
Boss
16
contestant.
Well,
we're
talking
about
Shalin
Bhanot.
The
latest
reports
state
that
Ekta
Kapoor
recently
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
house
along
with
director
Dibakar
Banerjee
to
cast
a
contestant
for
the
second
installment
of
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha.
While
they
finally
chose
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
for
the
role,
Ekta
looked
imporessed
with
Shalin's
acting
abilities
and
hinted
that
she
might
sign
him
soon
for
something.
Since
morning
there
were
rumours
that
Shalin
will
be
playing
the
lead
role
in
an
upcoming
Colors
show,
produced
by
Ekta.
Now,
it
has
been
revealed
that
the
show
is
none
other
than
the
much-awaited
remake
of
Beauty
And
The
Beast.
While
there
has
been
no
clarity
on
what
wen
wrong
between
Kushal
and
the
makers,
it
is
being
speculated
that
the
producer
decided
to
change
the
cast
of
the
show
after
coming
out
of
the
BB
16
house.
Revealing
the
same,
a
source
informed
ETimes,
"Yes,
the
deal
with
Kushal
has
fallen
through
and
we
have
now
finalised
Shalin
Bhanot
to
play
the
male
lead.
Bigg
Boss
16
is
wrapping
up
on
February
12
and
we
expect
him
to
join
the
shoot
immediately
after."
However,
an
official
announcement
is
still
awaited.
Reportedly,
Ishq
Subhan
Allah
and
Sirf
Tum
star
Eisha
Singh
will
be
seen
as
the
female
lead
in
the
show.
As
reported
earlier,
the
fairytale
drama
is
expected
to
air
on
weekends.
While
there
were
rumours
that
it
might
replace
Naagin
6,
there's
no
clarity
on
its
launch
date
or
time
slot
yet.
