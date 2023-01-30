Bigg Boss 16: Ex-Contestant Exposes Shalin Bhanot Claiming To Be Depressed; Says ‘The Way He Danced……’

The
last
week
on
Bigg
Boss
16
witnessed
a
lot
of
masala
as
the
rumoured
lovebirds
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Tina
Datta
turned
foes
and
got
into
mudslinging
on
national
television.
In
fact,
Shalin
had
also
claimed
to
be
battling
anxiety
and
depression
while
Tina
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
were
seen
bullying
him
on
the
popular
reality
show.
This
isn't
all.
Tina
and
Priyanka
were
even
schooled
for
their
behaviour
towards
Shalin
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
with
Farah
Khan.
However,
a
former
contestant
has
now
exposed
Shalin's
game
and
said
that
he
wasn't
really
depressed.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Gauahar
Khan
REACTS
To
Shalin
Bhanot's
Breakdown;
Says
'I
Laughed
Very
Hard....'
We
are
talking
about
Rajiv
Adatia,
who
participated
in
Bigg
Boss
15.
As
Rajiv
has
been
following
Bigg
Boss
16,
he
claimed
that
Shalin
wasn't
depressed
and
was
just
playing
a
game
on
the
show.
He
tweeted,
"I'm
sorry
I
don't
believe
that
Shalin
was
so
depressed
and
that
he
was
being
bullied
by
Priyanka
or
Tina!
Why
didn't
the
word
" bullying
come
up
with
Sumbul
when
she
was
crying
her
eyes
out"
the
way
he
danced
and
was
normal
In
1
sec
when
Tina
left!
Shalin
is
playing
the
game!!".
For
the
uninitiated,
Shalin
had
even
asked
Shiv
and
MC
Stan
to
shake
a
leg
after
Tina
was
eliminated
from
the
show
and
was
later
seen
grooving
with
the
rapper.
Truth
Has
Won:
Bigg
Boss
16
Fans
REACT
As
Shalin
Bhanot's
Mom
Says
Tina
Datta
Broke
His
Friendship
With
Sumbul
Meanwhile,
Shalin
has
been
making
the
headlines
as
Tina
Datta
made
some
shocking
revelations
about
him
post
elimination.
The
Uttaran
actress
stated
that
Shalin
has
been
a
very
aggressive
person
and
that
he
even
charged
up
at
her
during
one
of
the
arguments.
She
also
claimed
that
Shalin
is
a
manipulator
and
that
she
will
never
meet
him
outside
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
On
the
other
hand,
Shalin
will
also
be
seen
getting
into
an
ugly
fight
with
Priyanka
Choudhary
during
the
nomination
task
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
Well,
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Shalin
will
manage
to
make
it
to
the
grand
finale
of
the
show
as
a
finalist.
Story first published: Monday, January 30, 2023, 11:59 [IST]