Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman Hints Who Will Get Eliminated This Week; Announces Top 4 Finalists

Bigg
Boss
16
has
left
everyone
intrigued
with
its
recent
nomination
task
wherein
the
contestants
had
the
chance
to
decide
their
fate.
It
was
a
tough
competition
and
the
mandali
got
in
the
danger
zone.
Yes!
Shiv
Thakare,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
and
MC
Stan
were
nominated
for
elimination.
Needless
to
say,
speculations
are
rife
about
who
will
walk
out
of
the
BB
house
ahead
of
the
grand
finale.
While
fans
are
rooting
for
their
favourite
contestant,
Shekhar
Suman
has
now
hinted
who
will
be
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
16.
BB16:
Ex-Contestant
Hails
Priyanka
Choudhary's
Performance
During
TTFW
Task;
Wonders
What
Did
Sumbul
Do
Shiv
Thakare,
Sumbul
Touqeer
or
MC
Stan
-
Who
Will
Get
Elimination?
Taking
to
the
micro-blogging
site
Twitter,
Shekhar,
who
holds
a
special
segment
on
the
show
every
Sunday,
revealed
that
MC
Stan
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
have
the
maximum
chances
to
get
evicted.
He
wrote,
"Either
MC
or
Sumbul
will
be
evicted
next.
Nimrit
is
safe.
Easy
to
guess
the
winner
now.
Picture
is
quite
clear".
Shekhar
Suman
Reveals
The
Top
4
Finalists
Furthermore,
Shekhar
Suman
also
revealed
the
top
4
finalists
of
the
show
and
claimed
that
Priyanka
and
Shiv
will
be
among
the
finalists.
"Archana
Priyanka
Shiv
and
Shalin
definitely
in
top
four
and
in
the
finale," he
wrote.
This
isn't
all.
Shekhar
also
dropped
hints
about
the
finale
and
tweeted,
"The
final
will
be
played
between
Priyanka
n
Shiv
or
Priyanka
n
Archana".
Anupama
Star
Gaurav
Khanna
Roots
For
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
Meanwhile,
Gaurav
Khanna,
who
plays
the
role
of
Anuj
Kapadia
in
Anupamaa,
was
all
praises
for
Sumbul.
He
said,
"Wo
humse
milne
aayi
thi
jab
actually
humara
set
aur
Bigg
Boss
ka
set
kaafi
paas
hai.
so
I
remember
wo
Rupali
ji
(Rupali
Ganguly)
aur
mujhse
mil
ke
gayi
thi
jab
wo
Bigg
Boss
ke
andar
ja
rahe
the.
Maine
kuch
follow
nhi
kia
hai
kyunki
time
nahi
mila
but
maine
suna
hai
wo
bahut
acha
kar
rahi
hai
aur
abhi
shayad
finale
ke
paas
hai.
All
the
very
best,
uski
energy
bht
achi
hai,
young
hai
exuberant
hai
and
aur
use
seekhne
ka
shauq
hai".
Bigg
Boss
16
Nomination:
Shiv
Thakare
BEATS
Priyanka
Choudhary,
MC
Stan
To
Become
Best
Performer-
See
TIME
Story first published: Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 14:22 [IST]