Bigg Boss 16: Shalin’s Ex-Wife Hails Shiv’s Aai For Her Unconditional Love; Says ‘Upbringing Shows Big Time’

Bigg
Boss
16
has
been
witnessing
an
emotional
roller
coaster
ride
this
week.
After
all,
it
was
family
week
wherein
in
the
family
members
of
the
contestants
were
seen
entering
the
house.
Each
contestant
was
seen
getting
emotional
on
meeting
their
respective
family
members.
Amid
this,
Shiv
Thakare's
mother
went
on
to
create
a
massive
buzz
after
she
had
entered
the
house.
Shiv's
aai
was
seen
showering
immense
love
on
every
contestant
in
the
house
including
Shiv
and
her
innocence
won
millions
of
hearts.
Shiv's
aai
was
not
just
seen
cheering
up
the
contestants
and
showering
them
with
blessings
but
she
was
also
seen
urging
Shiv
and
Abdu
Rozik
to
let
Shalin
Bhanot
be
the
next
captain.
She
was
also
seen
pampering
Shalin
and
the
latter
even
called
himself
her
elder
son.
And
now,
Shalin's
ex-wife
Dalljiet
Kaur
has
sung
praises
for
Shiv's
aai.
Taking
to
the
micro-blogging
site
Twitter,
Dalljiet
wrote,
"Shiv's
Aai
stole
my
heart!
Upbringing
shows
big
time.
Shiv
more
than
u
..
ur
mom
has
a
new
fan
....
Me!
Would
love
to
meet
Aai
someday," along
with
a
heart
emoticon.
Meanwhile,
Shiv
Thakare
has
emerged
as
one
of
the
strongest
contestants
on
the
show
and
it
is
one
of
the
most
popular
contenders
of
the
winner's
trophy
on
the
show.
Recently,
former
Bigg
Boss
contestant
Gaurav
Chopra
shared
his
top
three
finalists
for
the
ongoing
season
of
the
popular
reality
show
and
wrote,
"A
month
into
the
finale.
The
3
finalists
according
to
me:
#Shiv
#Shalin
#priyanka
Must
mention
that
this
is
#biggboss
and
it
can
change
in
any
week."
On
the
other
hand,
gossipmills
are
also
abuzz
that
Priyanka
will
also
be
roped
in
to
play
the
lead
in
Ekta
Kapoor's
upcoming
project.
To
note,
Ekta
Kapoor,
who
had
recently
bid
adieu
to
Tejasswi
Prakash's
Naagin
6,
had
dropped
hints
about
heading
to
Bigg
Boss
house
for
a
new
project.
She
also
teased
fans
about
finding
the
leads
of
the
project
from
the
popular
reality
show.
In
fact,
Filmibeat
had
exclusively
reported
that
Shiv
Thakare,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Priyanka
and
Nimrit
Ahluwalia
have
been
in
the
race
to
bag
Ekta
Kapoor's
project.
However,
an
official
announcement
in
this
regard
is
yet
to
be
made.
Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2023, 20:12 [IST]