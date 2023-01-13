Bigg Boss 16: Shalin’s Ex-Wife Hails Shiv’s Aai For Her Unconditional Love; Says ‘Upbringing Shows Big Time’

Bigg Boss 16 has been witnessing an emotional roller coaster ride this week. After all, it was family week wherein in the family members of the contestants were seen entering the house. Each contestant was seen getting emotional on meeting their respective family members. Amid this, Shiv Thakare's mother went on to create a massive buzz after she had entered the house. Shiv's aai was seen showering immense love on every contestant in the house including Shiv and her innocence won millions of hearts.

Shiv's aai was not just seen cheering up the contestants and showering them with blessings but she was also seen urging Shiv and Abdu Rozik to let Shalin Bhanot be the next captain. She was also seen pampering Shalin and the latter even called himself her elder son. And now, Shalin's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur has sung praises for Shiv's aai. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Dalljiet wrote, "Shiv's Aai stole my heart! Upbringing shows big time. Shiv more than u .. ur mom has a new fan .... Me! Would love to meet Aai someday," along with a heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, Shiv Thakare has emerged as one of the strongest contestants on the show and it is one of the most popular contenders of the winner's trophy on the show. Recently, former Bigg Boss contestant Gaurav Chopra shared his top three finalists for the ongoing season of the popular reality show and wrote, "A month into the finale. The 3 finalists according to me: #Shiv #Shalin #priyanka Must mention that this is #biggboss and it can change in any week."

On the other hand, gossipmills are also abuzz that Priyanka will also be roped in to play the lead in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming project. To note, Ekta Kapoor, who had recently bid adieu to Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6, had dropped hints about heading to Bigg Boss house for a new project. She also teased fans about finding the leads of the project from the popular reality show. In fact, Filmibeat had exclusively reported that Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Priyanka and Nimrit Ahluwalia have been in the race to bag Ekta Kapoor's project. However, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made.