Bigg Boss 16: Shiv’s Sister Reveals His Biggest Competition On The Show; Spills Beans About His Wedding Plans

Bigg
Boss
16
grand
finale
is
approaching
and
everyone
is
waiting
for
it
with
bated
breath.
So
far,
it
is
a
competition
between
Shiv
Thakare,
Priyanka
Choudhary,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
MC
Stan,
Archana
Gautam,
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan.
Needless
to
say,
speculations
are
rife
about
who
will
lift
the
winner's
trophy.
Amid
this,
Shiv
Thakare's
rakhi
sister
Megha
Dhade
has
come
out
in
his
support
and
has
been
rooting
for
him.
She
even
spoke
about
Shiv's
biggest
competition,
his
wedding
plans
and
emphasised
that
she
is
proud
of
his
journey
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
EXCLUSIVE!
Shehzada
Actor
Akashdeep
Sabir
Wants
Shiv
Thakare
As
Bigg
Boss
16
Winner:
He
Is
The
Son
Of...
Megha
Dhade
reveals
Shiv
Thakare’s
Biggest
Competition
On
Bigg
Boss
16
During
her
recent
interaction
with
the
media,
Megha
Dhade
revealed
that
she
is
proud
of
his
journey
and
he
has
played
really
well
despite
of
all
the
ups
and
downs
in
his
journey.
Talking
about
Shiv's
biggest
competition
on
the
show,
Megha
named
MC
Stan.
He
said,
"Wo
ek
genuine
player
jo
ki
bahut
late
khelna
shuru
hua
hai.
But
ab
jab
khelna
shuru
hua
hai
to
gear
seedha
6th
hi
dala
hai".
Shiv
Should
Be
Careful
From
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Archana
Gautam
She
further
revealed
the
two
contestants
whom
Shiv
should
maintain
a
distance
from
ahead
of
the
grand
finale
and
named
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Archana
Gautam.
To
note,
Priyanka
and
Archana
have
been
Priyanka's
arch-rivals
on
the
show
and
they
are
often
seen
locking
horns.
Shiv
Thakare
and
MC
Stan
Are
The
Top
Two
Finalists
Megha
also
opened
up
on
the
top
2
finalists
of
Bigg
Boss
16
and
named
Shiv
Thakare
and
MC
Stan.
She
emphasised
that
she
considers
both
Shiv
and
MC
Stan
as
the
winner
of
the
popular
reality
show.
When
quizzed
who
other
than
them
can
win
the
show,
Megha
stated,
"Jo
bhi
hoga
use
main
winner
hoga
main
winner
kahungi
hi
nahi.
Main
kahungi
ki
baithe
bithary
agar
unko
trophy
di
jati
hai
to
meri
nazar
wo
winner
hai
hi
nahi".
Shiv
Thakare’s
Wedding
Plans
Megha
also
spilled
beans
about
Shiv
Thakare's
wedding
and
quipped,
"Tu
nahi
chunega
apni
dulhan,
teri
dulhan
hum
chunenge".
She
further
spoke
about
the
perfect
partner
for
Shiv
Thakare
and
said,
"Shiv
jaisa
ladka
hai
to
definitely
meri
jo
bhabhi
hogi
wo
bht
achi
hogi,
suljhi
hui
hogi,
wo
bht
hi
values
rakhne
wali
hogi,
family
se
pyar
karne
wali
hogi.
Shiv
ki
tarah
ache
and
nek
dil
ki
hogi."
Bigg
Boss
16
Finale:
Shiv
Thakare
Has
The
Cutest
REACTION
To
'Vijayi
Bhava'
Trend
On
Twitter
-
WATCH
Story first published: Friday, February 3, 2023, 14:13 [IST]