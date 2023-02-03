    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bigg Boss 16: Shiv’s Sister Reveals His Biggest Competition On The Show; Spills Beans About His Wedding Plans

    As we are inching towards Bigg Boss 16 grand finale, Shiv Thakare’s rakhi sister Megha Dhade has revealed who is his biggest competition on the show and it is not Priyanka Choudhary.
    BB16: Shiv’s Sister Reveals His Biggest Competition

    Bigg Boss 16 grand finale is approaching and everyone is waiting for it with bated breath. So far, it is a competition between Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Needless to say, speculations are rife about who will lift the winner's trophy. Amid this, Shiv Thakare's rakhi sister Megha Dhade has come out in his support and has been rooting for him. She even spoke about Shiv's biggest competition, his wedding plans and emphasised that she is proud of his journey on Bigg Boss 16.

    Megha Dhade reveals Shiv Thakare’s Biggest Competition On Bigg Boss 16

    During her recent interaction with the media, Megha Dhade revealed that she is proud of his journey and he has played really well despite of all the ups and downs in his journey. Talking about Shiv's biggest competition on the show, Megha named MC Stan. He said, "Wo ek genuine player jo ki bahut late khelna shuru hua hai. But ab jab khelna shuru hua hai to gear seedha 6th hi dala hai".

    Shiv Should Be Careful From Priyanka Choudhary and Archana Gautam

    She further revealed the two contestants whom Shiv should maintain a distance from ahead of the grand finale and named Priyanka Choudhary and Archana Gautam. To note, Priyanka and Archana have been Priyanka's arch-rivals on the show and they are often seen locking horns.

    Shiv Thakare and MC Stan Are The Top Two Finalists

    Megha also opened up on the top 2 finalists of Bigg Boss 16 and named Shiv Thakare and MC Stan. She emphasised that she considers both Shiv and MC Stan as the winner of the popular reality show. When quizzed who other than them can win the show, Megha stated, "Jo bhi hoga use main winner hoga main winner kahungi hi nahi. Main kahungi ki baithe bithary agar unko trophy di jati hai to meri nazar wo winner hai hi nahi".

    Shiv Thakare’s Wedding Plans

    Megha also spilled beans about Shiv Thakare's wedding and quipped, "Tu nahi chunega apni dulhan, teri dulhan hum chunenge". She further spoke about the perfect partner for Shiv Thakare and said, "Shiv jaisa ladka hai to definitely meri jo bhabhi hogi wo bht achi hogi, suljhi hui hogi, wo bht hi values rakhne wali hogi, family se pyar karne wali hogi. Shiv ki tarah ache and nek dil ki hogi."

    Story first published: Friday, February 3, 2023, 14:13 [IST]
