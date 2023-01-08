Bigg Boss 16: Ex Contestant Declares Shiv Thakare A Finalist Already; Says ‘He Is Playing A Game With BB’

Bigg
Boss
16
is
inching
towards
its
last
leg.
It
is
just
a
month
left
for
the
grand
finale
of
the
popular
reality
show
and
every
contestant
has
been
putting
their
best
foot
forward
to
secure
a
place
in
the
house.
Amid
this,
there
have
been
speculations
about
who
will
become
the
finalists
and
who
will
lift
the
trophy
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
Interestingly,
a
former
Bigg
Boss
contestant
has
spilled
beans
about
that
one
contestant
who
has
all
the
qualities
to
make
it
a
finalist.
And
this
contestant
happens
to
be
Shiv
Thakare.
Talking
about
it,
former
contestant
Tanaz
Irani
said
that
Shiv
is
a
smart
player
and
will
definitely
be
in
top
3.
In
fact,
she
also
claimed
that
Shiv
has
been
playing
with
Bigg
Boss
himself
and
using
his
experience
Talking
on
Bigg
Buzz,
Tanaz
said,
"My
favorite
is
#ShivThakare,
he
has
been
better
than
the
others.
He
is
playing
a
game
with
Bigg
Boss
himself,
he
understands
the
show
very
well
as
he
has
a
winning
experience
with
Bigg
Boss
Marathi.
He's
a
very
smart
player
&
he's
definitely
in
Top
3".
Furthermore,
Tanaz
also
spoke
about
Shiv
and
Abdu's
equation
and
said,
"Shiv
is
a
very
cunning
player
but
at
the
same
time,
his
friendship
with
Abdu
is
genuine,
I
don't
see
any
game
there".
Meanwhile,
Shiv
recently
made
the
headlines
after
Vikas
Manaktala's
wife
Guunjan
Walia
had
accused
him
of
wearing
the
Ghulaam
actor's
clothes
post
his
elimination
and
asked
him
to
return
it
at
the
earliest.
However,
Shiv's
team
had
rubbished
the
claims
and
stated
that
they
will
be
responding
to
the
claims
in
a
legal
fashion.
The
team
said,
"We
as
Shiv's
team
continue
to
maintain
a
dignified
silence
on
all
things
said
by
other
people
as
we
know
that
his
fans
and
his
people
know
the
kind
of
person
Shiv
is,
who
would
never
stoop
down
low
or
even
try
to
be
a
part
of
any
frivolity.
Having
said
that,
there
have
been
several
people
and
the
recent
one's
being
Vikkas
and
Guunjan
who
have
levied
some
really
distasteful
and
derogatory
allegations
on
Shiv".
Story first published: Sunday, January 8, 2023, 18:56 [IST]