Bigg Boss 16: Ex Contestant Declares Shiv Thakare A Finalist Already; Says ‘He Is Playing A Game With BB’

Bigg Boss 16 is inching towards its last leg. It is just a month left for the grand finale of the popular reality show and every contestant has been putting their best foot forward to secure a place in the house. Amid this, there have been speculations about who will become the finalists and who will lift the trophy on Bigg Boss 16. Interestingly, a former Bigg Boss contestant has spilled beans about that one contestant who has all the qualities to make it a finalist. And this contestant happens to be Shiv Thakare.

Talking about it, former contestant Tanaz Irani said that Shiv is a smart player and will definitely be in top 3. In fact, she also claimed that Shiv has been playing with Bigg Boss himself and using his experience Talking on Bigg Buzz, Tanaz said, "My favorite is #ShivThakare, he has been better than the others. He is playing a game with Bigg Boss himself, he understands the show very well as he has a winning experience with Bigg Boss Marathi. He's a very smart player & he's definitely in Top 3".

Furthermore, Tanaz also spoke about Shiv and Abdu's equation and said, "Shiv is a very cunning player but at the same time, his friendship with Abdu is genuine, I don't see any game there".

Meanwhile, Shiv recently made the headlines after Vikas Manaktala's wife Guunjan Walia had accused him of wearing the Ghulaam actor's clothes post his elimination and asked him to return it at the earliest. However, Shiv's team had rubbished the claims and stated that they will be responding to the claims in a legal fashion. The team said, "We as Shiv's team continue to maintain a dignified silence on all things said by other people as we know that his fans and his people know the kind of person Shiv is, who would never stoop down low or even try to be a part of any frivolity. Having said that, there have been several people and the recent one's being Vikkas and Guunjan who have levied some really distasteful and derogatory allegations on Shiv".