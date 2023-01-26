Bigg Boss 16: 'Shiv Thakare Is Nobody Without His Mandali. He Can't Play Alone', Says Archana Gautam

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Things
have
turned
heated
in
the
BB
16
house
since
the
past
two
days.
Considering
the
finale
is
only
two
weeks
away,
the
contestants
are
leaving
no
stone
unturned
the
impress
the
viewers.
The
nomination
episode
grabbed
several
eyeballs
as
Archana
Gautam
and
Shiv
Thakare
locked
horns
with
each
other.
"Nimrit
akeli
kabhi
na
kheli",
which
was
tossed
for
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
has
been
heavily
used
on
social
media
and
in
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
A
certain
section
of
the
audience
believed
that
the
line
got
proven
when
the
Choti
Sarrdaarni
actress,
after
repeated
hints,
did
not
play
solo
and
kept
playing
at
the
backfoot
within
the
group.
The
group
which
is
known
as
Mandali
in
Bigg
Boss
16,
has
received
a
mixed
response
from
the
audience.
While
their
fans
love
the
bond
and
chemistry,
the
members
have
also
been
accused
of
'bullying
the
contestants
outside
their
group
and
ganging
up'
on
others
in
the
name
of
friendship.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
ARCHANA
TARGETS
SHIV
THAKARE
In
the
latest
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
16,
contestant
Archana
Gautam
raised
the
topic
of
Mandali
and
how
they
do
not
play
solo.
She
nominated
Shiv
giving
the
reason,
"Tum
jo
bhi
khele
ho
abhi
tak
Mandali
ke
sath
hi
khele
ho.
Unke
support
se
khele
ho.
Akele
hote
toh
shayad
aap
yaha
tak
nahi
aa
pate.
Aap
aaye
kyuki
aapko
woh
6
logon
ka
support
mila
hai."
(Translation-
Whatever
you
have
played
till
now
you
have
played
it
with
Mandali.
Played
it
with
their
support.
If
you
were
alone
you
wouldn't
have
come
this
far.
You
are
here
because
you
got
the
support
of
those
6
people.)
Archana
has
raised
the
issue
on
multiple
occasions
where
she
accused
the
Mandali
members
of
'bullying' others
the
house.
She
claimed
that
they
get
an
advantage
as
they
are
more
in
numbers
and
each
vote
counts
in
the
end
decision.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
PRIYANKA
CHOUDHARY
VS
MANDALI
It
was
interesting
to
see
actress
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
going
headstrong
against
the
Mandali
members.
Archana
Gautam
claimed
that
she
dropped
the
reality
check
on
Shiv
and
he
couldn't
take
the
truth.
He
started
reacting
accurately
to
how
actresses
expected
him
to
react
to
the
truth.
Many
viewers
have
expressed
their
displeasure
over
Shiv
Thakare
not
playing
a
solo
game,
saying
that
it
seems
like
he
is
carrying
the
weight
of
the
Mandali.
However,
the
netizens
have
mentioned
that
the
fans
are
watching
the
number
game
and
feel
that
it
is
a
sign
of
weakness
and
hence,
Shiv
and
his
group
should
not
take
advantage.
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
Archana
Gautam's
comments
on
Shiv
Thakare?
