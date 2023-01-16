Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare To Become The New Master Mind Of The Mandali Post Sajid Khan’s Exit?

Bigg
Boss
16
never
fails
to
surprise
the
audience
and
there
are
no
second
thoughts
about
it.
As
the
popular
reality
show
is
just
a
month
away
from
its
grand
finale,
three
contestants
were
seen
bidding
adieu
to
the
BB
house
this
weekend
-
Sreejita
De,
Sajid
Khan
and
Abdu
Rozik.
Sajid
and
Abdu's
elimination
has
certainly
left
everyone
in
the
show.
In
fact,
it
has
come
as
a
game
changer
for
the
mandali
which
is
now
left
with
Shiv
Thakare,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
and
MC
Stan.
Ever
since
Sajid
walked
out
of
the
house,
there
have
been
speculations
about
who
will
be
the
next
mastermind
of
the
house.
Well,
looks
like
Shiv
Thakare
will
be
filling
in
the
space
now.
Wondering
how?
Well,
here's
a
look:
Shiv
Thakare
Is
Known
For
His
Planning
With
Sajid
Khan
Since
the
beginning
of
Bigg
Boss
16,
Shiv
Thakare
and
Sajid
Khan
have
been
known
for
interesting
strategies
during
the
tasks.
In
fact,
Shiv
has
often
been
touted
to
be
the
mind
behind
all
the
planning
within
the
mandali
and
their
game
plans.
And
looks
like
he
will
be
taking
the
lead
for
all
the
planning
post
Sajid
Khan's
exit.
Shiv
Is
A
Strong
Player
And
Knows
The
Exact
Game
Of
Bigg
Boss
The
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
season
2
winner
has
emerged
as
one
of
the
strongest
contestants
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
He
has
left
a
mark
with
his
individuality
and
impressive
game.
In
fact,
Shiv
knows
how
the
Bigg
Boss
game
goes
on
and
knows
when
to
play
with
his
heart
and
when
to
strategise
things.
Sajid
Asked
Shiv
And
Others
To
Take
Care
Of
Sumbul
Sajid
had
also
guided
Shiv
Thakare
to
stay
strong
in
the
house.
This
isn't
all.
He
even
asked
him
to
look
after
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
who
has
been
the
youngest
contestant
on
the
show.
To
note,
just
like
Sajid,
Shiv
has
also
been
a
guide
to
the
Imlie
actress
and
makes
sure
to
protect
her.
Sajid
Asks
Mandali
To
Have
Each
Other’s
Back
While
Sajid's
exit
has
left
everyone
emotional,
Sajid
Khan
also
asked
the
mandali
to
have
each
other's
back.
Shiv
has
taken
it
as
an
onus
to
hold
the
group
together
and
he
appears
to
be
giving
his
best
to
stay
strong
in
the
game
and
hold
Nimrit,
Sumbul
and
MC
Stan
together
which
has
been
a
sign
of
a
true
leader.
