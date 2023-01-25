BB16: Gauahar Khan, Faisal Hail Shiv & MC Stan’s Friendship Amid Fight With Priyanka; Say ‘Dosti Ho Toh Aisi’

Bigg
Boss
16,
which
has
been
witnessing
an
interesting
ticket
to
finale
week
task,
saw
a
twist
in
the
game
after
Shiv
Thakare
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
got
into
an
ugly
fight.
It
all
started
over
dethroning
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
from
being
the
captain
the
of
house.
While
Priyanka
was
seen
putting
in
every
effort
to
overturn
Nimrit's
captaincy,
Shiv
was
seen
having
the
Choti
Sarrdaarni's
back.
However,
things
took
an
ugly
turn
after
Priyanka
allegedly
demeaned
Shiv
Thakare
and
stated
that
he
spoke
ill
about
girls
during
his
conversation
with
the
golden
boys
Sunny
Nanasaheb
Waghchoure
and
Sanjay
Gujar.
While
Shiv
lost
his
calm
over
Priyanka's
allegation,
MC
Stan
also
took
a
stand
for
him
and
ewas
seen
slamming
the
Udaariyaan
actress
for
the
same.
Needless
to
say,
Shiv
and
MC
Stan's
friendship
has
been
winning
hearts.
Talking
about
the
same,
Faisal
Khan
took
to
micro-blogging
site
Twitter
and
wrote,
"Dosti
ho
toh
#ShivThakare
aur
#MCStan
jaisi".
On
the
other
hand,
Gauahar
Khan,
who
had
recently
excpressed
her
disappointment
towards
Shiv
for
eliminating
Soundarya
Sharma,
had
lauded
the
strong
bond
between
the
mandali.
She
tweeted,
"U
could
agree
or
disagree,
but
dosti
toh
bohat
acchi
hai
inki.
Shiv,
sumbul,
mc,
nirmit!"
Meanwhile,
Shiv
had
given
a
strong
reaction
to
Priyanka
and
stated,
""Meri
nazar
gandi
hai
to
kyu
mujhe
hug
karte
ho,
kyu
apne
blouse
ka
zip
band
karate
ho.
Ladko
ka
character
nahi
hota
kya?
Sirf
ladkiyo
ka
hota
hai?".
Soon
MTV
Splitsvilla
X4's
Kashish
Thakur
came
out
in
Shiv's
support
and
lauded
him
for
standing
up
for
me.
Sharing
the
Shiv
Thakare's
video
wherein
he
was
seen
speaking
about
'ladkon
ka
character'.
He
captioned
the
video
as,
"On
point
baat
boli
hai
bhai....
Proud
of
you
@shivthakare9" along
with
a
heart
emoticon.
Interestingly,
Priyanka
and
Shiv
will
be
seen
locking
horns
once
again
in
the
upcoming
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
We
wonder
if
there
will
be
an
end
to
their
rivalry.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 21:33 [IST]