Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Trolls Sumbul Touqeer, Says Shiv Thakare, MC Stan Got Nominated Due To Her
Bigg Boss 16 update: A former contestant blamed Sumbul Touqeer for MC Stan and Shiv Thakare's nomination, saying that she played a role in the two getting nominated for eviction. He took a dig at the Imlie actress.
News
|
Story first published: Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 4:34 [IST]
- Bigg Boss 16 Torture Task: Priyanka Choudhary Tells Shiv Thakare 'Nahi Chodugi Tujhe' As He Targets Her Ear
- Bigg Boss 16: Anupamaa Actor Roots For Sumbul Touqeer; Says ‘Uski Energy Bahut Achi Hai’
- Bigg Boss 16 Nomination: Shiv Thakare BEATS Priyanka Choudhary, MC Stan To Become Best Performer- See TIME