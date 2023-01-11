You'll Clap The Loudest...: Shiv Thakare's Aai Calls Shalin Innocent, His Team Shares Cute Message For Her

Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Shiv Thakare’s mother bonded well with Shalin Bhanot during her stay and even asked her son not to target him.

Bigg Boss 16 Update: As a part of the family week, Shiv Thakare's mother Ashatai Thakare recently entered Salman Khan's controversial reality show recently. Along with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brother Yogesh Choudhary and Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan, she stayed in the Bigg Boss house for a day.

During her stay, Shiv's beloved aai bonded really well with his rival Shalin Bhanot. During a conversation with Shiv, she even called Shalin 'innocent' and asked her son to not target the TV actor. She even asked Shiv to make Shalin the new captain of Bigg Boss house.

After her exit from the show, Shalin Bhanot's team posted a sweet message for Shiv Thakare's mother on social media. They posted a video in which she's seen telling Shiv to not target Shalin. In the caption, the actor's team wrote, "The innocent love and heart of Aai! Truly we love the way she tells Shiv that Shalin is an actor and you have done reality shows. We're sure when Shalin finally becomes captain, Aai you will be clapping the loudest! We love you for the support you have given Shalin."

Take a look at the post below:

Isn't it heartening? Share yore views in the comments section below.