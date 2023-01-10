Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Becomes Captain For Fourth Time, Creates History With NEW Milestone In Family Week
The new week on Bigg Boss 16 has come up with new twists in the game. And as it is time for the BB house to get a new captain, it is reported that Shiv Thakare has become the new captain of Bigg Boss 16
Bigg
Boss
16
is
all
about
interesting
tasks
and
mind
boggling
twists.
It
never
disappoints
the
audience
in
terms
of
entertainment.
After
an
emotional
roller
coaster
ride
during
the
family
week,
Bigg
Boss
16
will
witness
the
housemates
competing
to
become
the
new
captain
of
the
house.
To
note,
it
will
be
an
interesting
captaincy
task
this
week
wherein
the
BB
house
will
be
turned
into
a
chicken
farm
and
the
housemates
will
be
seen
wearing
chicken
props
as
well
for
the
task.
Reportedly,
Soundarya
Sharma
will
be
the
sanchalak
of
the
task.
As
there
have
been
speculations
about
who
will
be
the
next
captain
of
the
house
after
Abdu
Rozik,
it
is
reported
that
Shiv
Thakare
has
won
the
captaincy
task
and
has
become
the
new
captain
of
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
Interestingly,
Shiv
has
managed
to
reach
a
new
milestone
after
winning
the
captaincy
task.
After
all,
he
has
become
the
captain
for
the
fourth
time
in
this
season.
To
note,
Shiv
is
the
only
person
to
become
the
captain
for
the
four
times
in
the
house.
Needless
to
say,
it
is
a
moment
of
celebration
not
just
for
the
mandali
but
also
for
Shiv's
massive
fan
following.
Meanwhile,
Shiv
has
been
all
over
the
headlines
after
her
mother
entered
the
BB
house
during
the
family
week
and
won
hearts
with
her
innocence.
She
was
seen
giving
best
wishes
to
everyone
and
asked
Shiv
to
stay
strong
and
win
the
show.
On
the
other
hand,
other
contestants'
family
members
have
also
been
all
praises
for
the
Marathi
manush
in
the
house
and
has
termed
him
as
one
of
the
strongest
contestants
on
the
show.
In
fact,
there
have
been
speculations
that
Shiv
Thakare
might
win
Bigg
Boss
16.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
he
will
make
to
the
grand
finale
of
the
show.