BB16: Shiv Thakare Gets Support From Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Wife Amruta; Says ‘Proud Of Him’

It
is
just
a
month
left
for
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16
and
each
contestant
is
putting
their
best
foot
forward
to
secure
a
place
on
the
show.
As
the
countdown
has
begun
for
the
popular
reality
show,
the
fans
are
already
cheering
for
their
favourite
contestant.
Needless
to
say,
speculations
are
rife
about
who
will
be
making
it
to
the
finale
and
has
the
chance
to
lift
the
trophy
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
Amid
this,
Shiv
Thakare
has
been
making
headlines
for
his
strong
game
in
the
house.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Did
You
Know
Shiv
Thakare
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
Have
THIS
Thing
In
Common;
Watch
The
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
season
2
winner
has
been
among
the
popular
contestants
on
the
show
and
enjoys
a
massive
fan
following.
And
while
his
fans
are
rooting
for
his
win
on
Bigg
Boss
16,
Shiv
has
now
found
support
in
Maharastra
Deputy
Chief
Minister
Devendra
Fadnavis'
wife
Amruta
Fadnavis.
During
her
recent
interview,
Amruta
was
all
praises
for
Shiv
and
said
that
she
is
quite
proud
of
her.
Amruta
stated,
"Shiv
is
doing
really
good
and
proud
of
him
that
Maharashtra
cha
mulga
is
in
the
forefront".
Bigg
Boss
16
Weekend
Ka
Vaar:
Bharti
Singh
Praises
Shiv
Thakare,
Says
'Teri
Aai
Ka...'
Meanwhile,
Shiv
has
also
managed
to
achieve
a
milestone
on
Bigg
Boss
16
as
he
became
the
captain
for
the
fourth
time
this
season.
He
had
won
the
task
after
beating
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Priyanka
Choudhary.
Besides,
he
also
became
the
talk
of
the
show
after
his
mother
entered
the
house
during
the
family
week.
Shiv's
mother
touched
millions
of
hearts
with
her
innocence
as
she
showered
immense
love
on
every
contestant
in
the
house.
On
a
related
note,
Bigg
Boss
16,
which
was
supposed
to
end
in
the
month
of
January,
got
an
extension
by
four
weeks.
Now,
the
popular
reality
show
will
have
its
grand
finale
in
mid-February.
As
of
now,
reports
are
rife
about
Shiv
making
it
to
the
finale
as
a
finalist.
What
is
your
opinion
about
it?
Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2023, 10:11 [IST]