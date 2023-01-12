Bigg Boss 16: Did You Know Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Choudhary Have THIS Thing In Common; Watch
As Bigg Boss 16 is coming up with interesting twists these days, Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare have been the talk of town for their strong game. But did you kno they have something in common during their stint in t
Bigg
Boss
16
has
come
up
with
an
interesting
ensemble
of
contestants
this
season
and
there
are
no
second
thoughts
about
it.
From
tiffs
to
arguments
to
tasks
and
voicing
their
opinion,
each
contestant
had
managed
to
leave
a
mark
on
the
show.
Among
these,
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Shiv
Thakare
have
been
among
the
most
popular
contestants
who
have
left
a
mark
with
their
impressive
game
and
headstrong
opinions.
Besides,
their
khatti
meethi
nok
jhonk
also
keep
the
audience
intrigued.
But
did
you
know,
Shiv
and
Priyanka
have
something
in
common?
Well,
a
new
video
has
surfaced
online
wherein
it
appears
that
Shiv
and
Priyanka
have
been
winning
hearts
with
their
matching
outfits.
A
video
has
surfaced
on
a
fan
page
highlighting
how
Shiv
and
Priyanka
have
been
following
similar
colour
theme
in
the
Bigg
Boss
and
have
been
acing
the
fashion
game.
Be
it
the
Udaariyaan
actress
slaying
in
a
red
saree
and
Shiv
looking
dapper
in
a
red
blazer
or
Priyanka
looking
pretty
in
her
mauve
coloured
suit
and
the
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
2
winner
making
a
casual
statement
in
a
mauve
t-shirt.
Clearly,
Shiv
and
Priyanka
are
setting
fashion
goals
during
their
stint
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
Meanwhile,
Shiv
Thakare
recently
reached
a
new
milestone
wherein
he
managed
to
become
the
captain
of
the
house
for
the
fourth
time.
On
the
other
hand,
Bigg
Boss
16
is
witnessing
an
emotional
roller
coaster
ride
these
days
as
family
members
of
the
contestants
were
seen
entering
the
BB
house.
While
every
family
member
brought
in
waves
of
emotions,
Shiv
Thakare's
mother
won
hearts
with
her
innocence
as
she
was
seen
showering
immense
love
on
every
contestant
in
the
house.
Besides,
Priyanka
Choudhary's
brother
Yogesh
also
grabbed
the
eyeballs
as
he
was
being
compared
to
former
contestant
Ankit
Gupta.
One
of
the
fans
even
reacted
saying,
"Bilkul
jiju
pe
gaya
hai".
Reacting
to
the
same,
Yogesh
had
stated,
"Jiju
wala
abhi
hua
nahi
hai.
Baki
mai
hum
dono
me
kafi
similarities
dekhta
hu.
Jaise
ki
less
spoken
hona.
Isiliye
mere
khyal
se
unka
eviction
itni
jaldi
ho
gya.
kyunki
ye
show
hai".
Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 17:54 [IST]