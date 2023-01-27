BB16: Shiv’s BB Marathi 2 Co-Contestant Defends Him After Priyanka Demeans Him; Says ‘He Is A Gentleman’

Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Choudhary are all over the headlines for their strong game on Bigg Boss 16. As much as people are loving their game, their rivalry has also been grabbing the eyeballs. In fact, things turned ugly off late after Priyanka allegedly demeaned Shiv Thakare's character during an argument which left the latter fuming. While it has got everyone brimming with an opinion, Shiv's former Bigg Boss Marathi 2 co-contestant Neha Shitole has come out in his defence.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha shared a video of Shiv wherein she was all praises for him and called him a gentleman. She wrote, "I did entire season with this guy i didn't even realise it. Not in task not even at home. @ShivThakare9 was is and I hope will always be a gentleman. If you ought to say something somewhere. You should definitely talk about it". To recall, Shiv had lost calm post Priyanka's allegations and stated, "Meri nazar gandi hai to kyu mujhe hug karte ho, kyu apne blouse ka zip band karate ho. Ladko ka character nahi hota kya? Sirf ladkiyo ka hota hai?".

Earlier, Splitsvilla X4's Kashish Thakur had also backed Shiv and wrote, "On point baat boli hai bhai.... Proud of you @shivthakare9". Meanwhile, Shiv is in the danger zone this week as he has been nominated for elimination along with Priyanka, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. As speculations are rife about who will get evicted from the show, it will be interesting to see who will walk out during the weekend.

On a related note, Farah, who has replace Salman Khan for this week, will be seen grilling Tina and Priyanka for allegedly bullying Shalin over his mental health throughout the week. Farah even stated that "Priyanka and Tina's behaviour was disgusting". The promo also suggested that Farah also schooled Tina for her attitude issues and while Tina was seen arguing with the filmmaker, the latter walked out over her.