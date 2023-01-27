BB16: Shiv’s BB Marathi 2 Co-Contestant Defends Him After Priyanka Demeans Him; Says ‘He Is A Gentleman’

Shiv
Thakare
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
are
all
over
the
headlines
for
their
strong
game
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
As
much
as
people
are
loving
their
game,
their
rivalry
has
also
been
grabbing
the
eyeballs.
In
fact,
things
turned
ugly
off
late
after
Priyanka
allegedly
demeaned
Shiv
Thakare's
character
during
an
argument
which
left
the
latter
fuming.
While
it
has
got
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion,
Shiv's
former
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
2
co-contestant
Neha
Shitole
has
come
out
in
his
defence.
Taking
to
her
Instagram
handle,
Neha
shared
a
video
of
Shiv
wherein
she
was
all
praises
for
him
and
called
him
a
gentleman.
She
wrote,
"I
did
entire
season
with
this
guy
i
didn't
even
realise
it.
Not
in
task
not
even
at
home.
@ShivThakare9
was
is
and
I
hope
will
always
be
a
gentleman.
If
you
ought
to
say
something
somewhere.
You
should
definitely
talk
about
it".
To
recall,
Shiv
had
lost
calm
post
Priyanka's
allegations
and
stated,
"Meri
nazar
gandi
hai
to
kyu
mujhe
hug
karte
ho,
kyu
apne
blouse
ka
zip
band
karate
ho.
Ladko
ka
character
nahi
hota
kya?
Sirf
ladkiyo
ka
hota
hai?".
Earlier,
Splitsvilla
X4's
Kashish
Thakur
had
also
backed
Shiv
and
wrote,
"On
point
baat
boli
hai
bhai....
Proud
of
you
@shivthakare9".
Meanwhile,
Shiv
is
in
the
danger
zone
this
week
as
he
has
been
nominated
for
elimination
along
with
Priyanka,
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Tina
Datta.
As
speculations
are
rife
about
who
will
get
evicted
from
the
show,
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
walk
out
during
the
weekend.
On
a
related
note,
Farah,
who
has
replace
Salman
Khan
for
this
week,
will
be
seen
grilling
Tina
and
Priyanka
for
allegedly
bullying
Shalin
over
his
mental
health
throughout
the
week.
Farah
even
stated
that
"Priyanka
and
Tina's
behaviour
was
disgusting".
The
promo
also
suggested
that
Farah
also
schooled
Tina
for
her
attitude
issues
and
while
Tina
was
seen
arguing
with
the
filmmaker,
the
latter
walked
out
over
her.