Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka’s brother Yogesh Hits At Shiv; Says ‘The Way He Talks To Women Is Extremely….’

Bigg
Boss
16
has
been
witnessing
a
lot
of
masala
these
days
as
the
popular
reality
show
is
inching
towards
its
grand
finale.
So
far,
the
show
has
got
its
top
8
contestants
in
Shiv
Thakare,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Shalin
Bhanot,
Tina
Datta,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Archana
Gautam
and
MC
Stan.
As
every
contestant
is
making
sure
to
give
a
tough
fight
to
each
other,
Shiv
and
Priyanka
have
been
making
the
headlines
for
their
frequent
fights
these
days.
From
targeting
each
other
during
the
nominations
to
calling
out
each
other
during
the
tasks,
Shiv
and
Priyanka
don't
miss
any
chance
to
take
a
jibe
at
each
other.
In
fact,
they
even
got
into
an
argument
after
Priyanka
stated
that
Shiv
often
targets
women
claiming
that
they
use
a
women's
card.
And
now,
Priyanka's
brother
Yogesh
Choudhary
has
reacted
to
their
fight
and
called
out
Shiv
for
being
demeaning
and
disrespectful
to
women.
He
said,
"Shiv's
words
towards
Priyanka
are
a
reflection
of
himself.
I
used
to
like
him
but
he's
now
playing
in
an
undignified
manner.
The
way
he
talks
to
women
is
extremely
demeaning
&
disrespectful.
He's
only
trying
to
create
a
unnecessary
muddas
to
stay
relevant-
this
is
working
against
him.
Shiv
threatened
to
push
Archana,
when
she
was
only
having
harmless
fun
with
him
-
we
all
know
how
she
is.
And
then
later
goes
into
play
women's
card
on
her
which
is
again
hilarious!
it's
like
he
wants
to
be
attacked
so
he
can
fight
back
&
win".
Meanwhile,
Shiv
and
Priyanka
have
also
been
making
the
headlines
as
they
are
in
the
danger
zone
this
week.
Yes!
Shiv
and
Priyanka
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
along
with
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Priyanka
Choudhary.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
be
walking
out
of
BB
house
this
weekend
just
two
weeks
ahead
of
the
grand
finale.
Story first published: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 19:33 [IST]