EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka, Shiv & These 2 Celebs In Race To Bag Ekta Kapoor's Web Series? Find Out

Bigg
Boss
16,
which
is
one
of
the
most
popular
reality
shows
in
India,
is
inching
towards
its
last
leg.
The
show
will
be
having
its
grand
finale
in
mid
February.
And
while
each
contestant
is
making
sure
to
put
their
best
foot
forward
and
lift
the
winner's
trophy.
Amid
this,
there
have
been
speculations
that
Ekta
Kapoor
will
once
again
be
picking
up
the
lead
fo
her
next
project
from
Bigg
Boss
16.
Yes!
You
read
it
right.
Ekta
Kapoor's
Naagin
6
is
coming
to
an
end
soon
and
the
television
czarina
is
set
for
another
project.
As
speculations
are
rife
about
which
Bigg
Boss
16
contestant
will
be
collaborating
with
Ekta
Kapoor,
Filmibeat
has
exclusively
learned
that
four
contestants
are
in
the
race
as
of
now.
Yes!
You
read
it
right.
As
per
our
sources.
Shiv
Thakare,
Priyanka
Choudhary,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
and
Nimrit
Ahluwalia
are
in
a
race
to
be
roped
in
for
Ekta
Kapoor's
upcoming
web
series.
The
source
also
stated
that
while
an
official
announcement
about
Ekta's
web
series
is
yet
to
be
made,
things
are
likely
to
be
clear
after
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
To
recall,
Ekta
Kapoor
had
got
the
main
leads
of
Naagin
6
from
Bigg
Boss
15.
While
the
BB15
winner
Tejasswi
Prakash
became
the
lead
of
the
show,
Simba
Nagpal
and
Pratik
Sehajpal
became
the
female
lead
of
Naagin
6.
Well,
the
news
will
definitely
come
as
a
big
news
of
joy
for
Priyanka,
Sumbul,
Shiv
and
Nimrit's
fans.
Meanwhile,
as
Shiv
and
Priyanka
are
among
the
strongest
contestants
of
the
show,
Nimrit
and
Sumbul
are
in
the
danger
zone
this
week.
Yes!
The
ladies
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
this
week
along
with
MC
Stan
and
Sreejita
De.
Who
do
you
think
will
grab
the
big
project
with
Ekta
Kapoor?
Let
us
know
in
the
comment
section
below.
Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 19:47 [IST]