Bigg Boss 16: Ex-BB Marathi Contestant REACTS To Shiv-Priyanka’s Fight; Says ‘It Goes Beyond Logic’

Bigg
Boss
16
is
heading
towards
its
grand
finale
now
and
the
contestants
seem
to
be
in
full
form
to
secure
a
place
as
a
finalist.
From
expressing
their
opinions
to
calling
out
fellow
housemates,
the
BB
house
has
been
witnessing
a
lot
dhamaka
of
late.
Amid
this,
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Shiv
Thakare,
who
have
been
among
the
most
talked
about
contestants,
are
often
seen
locking
horns.
Be
it
the
captaincy
task
or
the
nominations,
Priyanka
and
Shiv
are
always
at
loggerheads
and
give
each
other
a
tough
fight.
fact,
they
were
seen
pulling
each
other
down
during
the
recent
nomination
task.
The
duo
got
into
an
argument
as
Shiv
called
out
Priyanka
for
allegedly
bullying
Shalin
Bhanot.
This
isn't
all.
Shiv
had
also
alleged
that
Priyanka
had
demeaned
him
during
a
recent
fight
and
questioned
her
stated,
"Ladkon
ka
koi
character
nahi
hota
kya?" As
their
fights
continues
to
make
the
headlines,
former
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
season
3
contestant
Sneha
Waqh
has
reacted
to
the
same
and
said
that
their
tiffs
are
at
times
quite
illogical.
She
tweeted,
"This
year
it
seems
like
a
tough
fight
between
Priyanka
&
Shiv.
But
sometimes
it
goes
beyond
logic
#PriyankaChaharChaudhary
#ShivThakare.
Baaki
sab
supporting
characters
lag
rahe
hain
!!!!!!"
Meanwhile,
Shiv
Thakare
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
are
in
the
danger
zone
this
week.
The
duo
has
been
nominated
for
elimination
this
week
along
with
Tina
Datta
and
Shalin
Bhanot.
As
speculations
are
rife
about
who
will
walk
out
of
the
BB
house
this
week,
it
is
reported
that
the
popular
reality
show
might
witness
no
elimination
this
weekend.
However,
an
official
announcement
in
this
regard
is
yet
to
be
made.
On
a
related
note,
Bigg
Boss
16
will
be
having
its
grand
finale
in
mid
February.
The
show
was
earlier
supposed
to
end
in
January
2023.
However,
it
got
an
extension
by
four
weeks.
Story first published: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 11:00 [IST]