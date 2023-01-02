BB16: Shiv’s Manager SLAMS Vikas’s Wife Guunjan Post Her Tweet Regarding Clothes; Calls It ‘Cheap Publicity’
#shameful".
As the news left Shiv's massive fan following shocked, his manager has now reacted to Guunjan Walia's allegations and called it a cheap publicity. Taking to his Instagram story, Shiv's manager Rohit Pandey wrote, "About the latest allegations from Vikkas Manaktala's wife on Twitter, being Shiv's manager I would request her to talk to the show's team before putting out a statement on a public platform. And it's really shameful that she/he is doing this for cheap publicity."
Take a look at Shiv Thakare's manager's post against Guunjan Walia's allegations:
Meanwhile, Guunjan Walia had also claimed that she is getting in touch with the show's team about Vikas's clothes. She wrote, "I have been following up with the team regarding this. Despite of constant efforts, we were not able to trace the clothes, team clearly mentioned that they have sent it all inside in Vikkas's name. I saw this piece today in the telecast myself and hence I tweeted".
Meanwhile, Shiv Thakare is making the headlines as he will be seen targeting Sumbul Touqeer Khan during the first nomination task of 2023. He claimed that it is high time for the Imlie actress to start taking stands for herself in the game.