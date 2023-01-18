BB16: Shiv Thakare’s Sister Shares A Heartfelt Note Ahead Of The Grand Finale; Says ‘He Is Already A Winner’
The Ticket To Finale Week has begun on Bigg Boss 16 and the speculations have begun about who will lift the trophy on the show. Amid this, Shiv Thakare’s sister has shared a heartfelt note and declared him the winner of
Bigg
Boss
16
is
just
a
couple
of
weeks
away
from
the
grand
finale
and
the
ticket
to
finale
week
has
spiced
up
the
game
in
the
show.
As
the
contestants
are
fighting
for
the
ticket
to
finale
task,
the
speculations
are
rife
about
the
first
finalist
and
the
winner
of
the
popular
reality
show.
It
is
going
to
be
a
tough
fight
among
the
contestants.
Amid
this,
Shiv
Thakare's
sister
Manisha
Thakare
has
shared
a
heartfelt
note
and
declared
him
as
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
The
note
read
as,
"Hello
Family!
We
are
so
grateful
to
you
all
for
having
your
love
and
support
for
Shiv.
Not
much
time
is
left
for
the
Grand
Finale
and
we
need
to
be
more
active
as
well
as
motivated
to
make
him
win
the
show.
I
am
seeing
that
few
of
you
are
demotivated
because
of
a
propaganda
spread
that
winner
of
the
show
will
be
a
channel
face.
It
isn't
like
that,
with
having
you
all
by
his
side
Shiv
Thakare
is
already
a
winner
and
we
just
need
to
bring
the
trophy
home.
Let's
be
positive
as
positivity
makes
even
the
universe
change.
Shiv
will
definitely
get
the
trophy
with
your
support."
Meanwhile,
Shiv
Thakare
is
making
the
headlines
as
he
will
be
seen
locking
horns
with
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
for
captaincy
during
the
ticket
to
finale
week.
In
fact,
Shiv's
recent
statement
about
Priyanka
left
the
contestants
brimming
with
an
opinion.
A
day
after
Shiv
claimed
that
Ankit
Gupta's
exit
has
weakend
Priyanka's
game,
he
was
seen
calling
the
Udaariyaan
actress
a
strong
personality.
One
of
the
netizens
tweeted,
"Kal
tak
toh
Shiv
ke
liye
Pri
zero
thi
aaj
achanak
strong
ho
gayi.
Dogla
insaan".
"Double
standard
shiv
ek
trf
kehta
h
ki
priyanka
ka
game
zero
h
aur
dusri
trf
strong
ho
gyi
wahh
bhai," another
fan
tweeted.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 21:14 [IST]