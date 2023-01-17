Bigg Boss 16: Celeb Guest Sandiip Sikcand Feels Shiv Thakare Will Win The Show; Says ‘He Played It Honestly’

Bigg
Boss
16
is
in
its
last
leg
and
the
audience
is
looking
forward
to
the
grand
finale
with
bated
breath.
The
popular
reality
show
has
got
the
top
9
contestants
and
each
one
of
them
is
putting
in
their
best
effort
to
make
it
to
the
grand
finale
as
a
finalist.
Needless
to
say,
speculations
are
rife
about
who
will
lift
the
winner's
trophy.
Amid
this,
Sandiip
Sikcand,
who
recently
appeared
on
Bigg
Boss
16
as
a
celebrity
guest,
has
revealed
who
is
likely
to
win
the
popular
reality
show.
Well,
it
happens
to
be
Shiv
Thakare.
As
per
Bigg
Boss
Tak,
Sandiip
Sikcand
stated
that
Shiv
has
high
chances
of
winning
Bigg
Boss
16
as
he
has
been
paying
with
his
heart.
The
tweet
read,
"He
is
a
guy
who
has
played
from
the
heart
from
the
very
beginning.
He
has
conducted
himself
well.
He
is
practical
&
sensible.
He
has
just
played
it
from
the
heart
&
played
it
honestly".
Well,
this
has
certainly
got
the
fans
excited.
On
the
other
hand,
former
Bigg
Boss
16
contestant
Abdu
Rozik
has
also
been
rooting
for
Shiv
and
stated
that
he
and
MC
Stan
has
the
chances
to
become
the
finalist.
Meanwhile,
Shiv
made
the
headlines
after
he
was
seen
breaking
into
tears
post
Abdu's
exit
from
the
popular
reality
show.
Later,
when
Sajid
Khan
was
seen
walking
out
of
the
house,
Shiv
was
seen
touching
the
filmmaker's
feet
as
a
mark
of
respect.
On
a
related
note,
Bigg
Boss
16,
which
was
suppose
to
end
in
January,
will
now
pull
its
curtain
down
in
mid
February.
As
of
now,
the
makers
have
introduced
the
Ticket
To
Finale
week
and
the
popular
reality
show
will
soon
be
getting
the
first
finalist.
Who
do
you
think
will
win
Bigg
Boss
16?
Let
us
know
in
the
comment
section
below.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 19:58 [IST]