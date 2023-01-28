Bigg Boss 16: Simi Garewal Wants To Steal THIS Thing from Priyanka Choudhary, Says 'She Is Looking...'.
Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Veteran actress Simi Garewal, who earlier entered the BB 16 house, praised Priyanka Choudhary on social media. She said that she wants to steal a thing from the Udaariyaan actress.
Be
it
her
fights
with
Shiv
Thakare
or
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
or
her
friendship
with
Tina
Datta,
the
TV
diva
is
hogging
all
the
limelight
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
Several
celebs
have
already
hailed
her
as
the
winner
of
BB
16.
Can
you
guess
who
just
praised
Priyanka
Choudhary?
None
other
than
epitome
of
beauty,
grace
and
talent
herself-
Simi
Garewal.
The
veteran
actress
and
talk
show
host,
who
recently
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
to
recreate
her
evergreen
Rendezvous
segment,
shared
an
appreciation
post
for
the
Udaariyaan
actor
on
social
media.
Simi
Garewal
took
to
Twitter
to
express
her
views
on
what
Priyanka
Choudhary
wore
for
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
She
said
that
she
loved
the
dress
Priyanka
sported
for
the
new
episode
of
Salman
Khan's
show.
Priyanka
Choudhary
performed
with
Kartik
Aaryan
on
the
song
Shayad
after
recreating
a
scene
from
Love
Aaj
Kal
2
that
also
starred
Sara
Ali
Khan.
The
duo
set
the
small
screens
on
fire
with
their
scorching
chemistry,
leaving
the
viewers
mighty
impressed.
The
promo
has
already
gone
viral
on
the
internet
and
now,
all
eyes
are
on
the
actual
episode.
Interestingly,
Priyanka
Choudhary
also
received
support
on
Twitter
after
Farah
Khan
said
that
she
has
turned
from
a
'heroine
to
a
vamp'
as
she
entered
the
BB
16
house
as
a
special
host.
Fans
extended
support
to
the
actress,
stating
that
she
is
doing
quite
well
and
should
not
be
called
a
'vamp'.
Do
you
think
Priyanka
Choudhary
has
the
potential
to
win
Bigg
Boss
16?
@Filmibeat.
Story first published: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 8:40 [IST]