BB16: Soundarya Reacts To Her Eviction Being Compared To That Of Ankit Gupta; Says ‘He Wanted To Go
As Soundarya Sharma has been eliminated from B16, there have been comparisons between her eviction and Anki Gupta’s eviction. However, she believes that while her eviction was unfair, it wasn’t the case with Ankit.
Soundarya
Sharma
has
been
the
recent
contestant
to
be
out
of
the
Bigg
Boss
16
and
her
elimination
has
left
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion.
To
note,
the
actress
was
eliminated
by
the
housemates
instead
of
on
the
basis
of
the
audience
votes.
Ever
since
she
has
stepped
out
of
the
show,
there
have
been
frequent
comparisons
between
her
and
Ankit
Gupta's
eviction.
For
the
uninitiated,
Ankit
was
also
eliminated
by
the
housemates.
And
now,
Soundarya
has
reacted
to
the
comparisons
and
said
that
while
her
elimination
was
unfair,
this
wasn't
the
case
with
Ankit.
Soundarya
stated,
"Mere
case
me
to
bahut
unfair
tha
aur
mera
ye
nahi
tha
ki
mujhe
jana
tha.
Ankit
ko
humesha
se
tha
ki
'Mujhe
jana
tha'.
Aur
mere
time
me
voting
lines
bhi
bandh
rahi
thi.
In
fact,
Tina
10th
week
me
jaa
ke
wapas
aayi
thi.
Aur
fir
wo
sab
jo
ho
gaya
ki
gharwale
decide
karenge,
to
gharwale
kaise
decide
kar
sakte
hain
kyunki
hum
yahan
audience
ke
liye
hain.
So
audience
ka
haq
aap
gharwalon
ko
nahi
de
sakte
ho.
Us
time
pe
shayad
voting
line
bandh
the.
Apart
from
that
Ankit
ka
already
tha
ki
'mera
ho
gaya
hai'.
Mere
case
me
aisa
nahi
tha.
Mujhe
zabardasti
threat
samajh
ke
nikala
gaya
hai
wahan
se
kyunki
agar
main
hoti
to
shayad
wo
aage
nahi
badh
paate".
Meanwhile,
several
celebs
have
been
claiming
that
Soundarya
Sharma
deserved
to
stay
in
the
house.
Talking
about
the
same,
former
Bigg
Boss
7
contestant
Gauahar
Khan
tweeted
that
Soundarya
Sharma
was
quite
involved
in
everything
in
the
house.
She
wrote,
"Just
by
having
relationship
issues
u
don't
become
involved
in
a
show.
Soundarya
has
been
most
involved
in
everything.
She
stood
out
as
an
individual.
The
housemates
r
so
wrong
in
how
they
perceive
involvement!
Priyanka
drove
this
decision,
to
get
Soundarya
out,
I
wonder
if
lesser
women
around
means
lesser
competition.
I
do
not
agree
at
all
with
shiv
n
Priyanka.
Soundarya
was
stronger
than
most
in
there!"
Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 22:13 [IST]