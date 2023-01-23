Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma Gets A WHOPPING Amount Post Elimination & It’s Thrice The Prize Money

BB16:
Soundarya
Sharma
eviction
Interview;
Gautam,
Priyanka,
Shiv,
Archana
पर
क्या
बोला!
Soundarya
Sharma
has
been
the
recent
contestant
to
get
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
16
and
it
has
spiced
up
the
game.
For
the
uninitiated,
Soundarya
was
nominated
along
with
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Tina
Datta
on
the
popular
reality
show.
While
Sumbul
was
declared
safe
by
host
Salman
Khan,
Soundarya
was
eliminated
by
the
housemates.
Her
elimination
came
as
a
shock
for
everyone
and
it
has
left
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion.
But
did
you
know,
Soundarya
has
earned
a
whopping
amount
for
her
16
week
stay
in
BB
house?
In
fact,
her
fees
happen
to
be
thrice
the
prize
money
of
the
show.
According
to
media
reports,
Soundarya
was
charging
Rs
3-4
lakhs
per
week
for
her
stint
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
And
if
the
reports
turned
out
to
be
true,
her
remuneration
is
likely
to
be
Rs
48
lakhs
to
64
lakhs.
Interestingly,
it
is
almost
thrice
the
amount
of
prize
money
of
Bigg
Boss
16
which
happens
to
be
around
Rs
21
lakhs.
To
note,
Soundarya
was
eliminated
after
the
housemates
voted
against
her
based
on
her
contribution
to
the
game.
While
Shalin
and
Tina
were
also
in
the
danger
zone,
their
fake
relationship
and
now
rivalry
turned
out
to
be
a
saviour
for
them.
Meanwhile,
several
celebs
have
expressed
their
disappointment
towards
Soundarya
Sharma's
elimination.
Kamya
Punjabi
took
to
the
micro-blogging
site
Twitter
and
wrote,
"Faking
a
relationship
since
day
one
n
has
been
only
about
it
throughout
the
show
is
not
call
being
involved
in
the
show...
not
at
all
#BiggBoss16
@ColorsTV.
The
most
disrespectful,
boring
n
fake
love
story
in
the
history
of
bb
#Saundarya
u
deserved
to
stay
for
sure".
On
the
other
hand,
Devoleena
Bhattacharjee
also
called
Soundarya
Sharma's
eviction
unfair.
She
tweeted,
"Very
Well
Played
#SoundaryaSharma.
Though
it's
totally
unfair.
Anyway
best
wishes".
Story first published: Monday, January 23, 2023, 15:26 [IST]