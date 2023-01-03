'Khud Splitsvilla Khel Liya…' Bigg Boss 16's Soundarya Trolled For Judging Shalin-Tina's Equation

Bigg Boss 16 Update: All the contestants of the sixteenth season of Salman Khan's popular reality show Bigg Boss recently welcomed 2023 together.

To make the New Year special for viewers, Bigg Boss announced a concert of MC Stan in the Bigg Boss 16 house. However, more than Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's closeness grabbed eyeballs during the music concert.

While Shalin and Tina were fighting earlier, they left all their grudges behind and came closer during the concert leaving other housemates surprised. After the event ended, all of them were seen calling Shalin and Tina 'fake'.

Bigg Boss 16: 'Marathi Manus' Shiv Thakare's Educational Qualifications Will Leave You Surprised

In last night's (January 2) episode, Soundarya Sharma too was seen mocking and imitating the duo. However, fans of Shalin and Tina aren't too happy with it and have been brutally trolling her.

They are saying that Soundarya should be the last person to judge someone's relationship as she too was doing 'love lapata' with co-contestant Gautam Singh Vig initially. Interestingly, after his eviction, she stated several times that she isn't missing him. Recently, during a conversation with Archana Gautam, she even said that she won't go back to Gautam after the show.

SHALIN-TINA FANS TROLLING SOUNDARYA SHARMA

Trolling Soundarya for judging Shalin and Tina, a Twitter user wrote, "Gandi baat #saundaryasharma Naughty girl. 1 month m khud Splitsvilla khel liya bandi ne iski yadasht bahut kam jor hai lagta hai #BiggBoss16."

Another social media user tweeted, "#SoundaryaSharma before commenting or immitating anyone's actions go in flashback and recall what all did you do with #GautamSinghVig to stay in the game. Shalin and Tina are equally fake just as you were with Gautam and spoiled his game. And now you need Archana to survive #BB16"

A third comment read, "Irony died when the girl (#SoundaryaSharma )whose feelings vanished for #GautamSinghVig d day he left is questioning other people's feelings? She thinks uske jne se iska game strong hogya nd is saying #ShalinBhanot nd #TinaDatta𓃵 r using each other for game? #shalina #BB16"

Here are the reactions:

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Returns Vikas' Suit; Wife Guunjan Reveals 'He Was Asked Immediately To...'

While we don't know if Shalin and Tina's bond is real or fake, we kind of agree with netizens that at least Soundarya shouldn't judge them as she too went through the same situation on the show earlier.

In an interview, even Gautam stated that Soundarya's feelings for him weren't real after her 'I don't miss him' comment. He said, "I am hurt by her statement and feel used, especially when she laughed along with Archana who mocked me. Whatever she has said recently, it looks like her feelings for me were fake. How else does one explain this sudden change of heart?"

What do you think about it? Share your views in the comments section below.