Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De's Fiancé Michael Expresses Desire To Enter The House During Family Week

Sreejita De, who is currently in the Bigg Boss 16 house as a wildcard contestant, is doing much better this time around on the show. It must be noted that the actress was earlier eliminated at the very beginning but was later given a second chance by the makers. Now, her fiancé Michael Blohm-Pape has expressed his desire to enter the house during family week.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Michael said he is happy to see the way she is playing the game. He went on to add, "I am absolutely enjoying watching her on screen every day and she is doing great. After her early elimination from the show, it is surely very challenging to get back into a group of people that have developed bonds over the last many weeks, but she is doing really well.

Blohm-Pape called Sreejita a 'smart, dignified and opinionated’ individual whilst pointing out the fact that the dynamics within the groups have changed after her entry. He believes that this won’t go down well with a few people but she is doing a great job.

On being quizzed if he wants to enter the house, Michael said, “I would love to see her in Bigg Boss house during a family segment. It would surely give Sreejita a lot of support, as it will evidently be a big help to have your partner or a close friend as a part of the show. Nevertheless, while it would surely be an advantage for any contestant, I don’t think she needs me as a support to perform well. She is doing good on her own."