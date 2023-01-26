'Stop Defaming Shiv Thakare' Trends On Twitter As Bigg Boss 16 Fans Slam Archana Gautam: Jhuth Bolna Toh...

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Shiv
Thakare
fans
extended
support
to
the
reality
TV
star
after
the
recent
episode
of
Salman
Khan's
reality
show
aired
on
television.
They
expressed
their
displeasure
after
he
engaged
in
a
war
of
words
with
Archana
Gautam
during
the
nomination
episode.
They
claimed
that
Archana
was
trying
to
create
false
narratives
against
the
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
2
winner
and
tarnish
his
image
in
the
show.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
SHIV
THAKARE
FANS
UNHAPPY
WITH
ARCHANA
GAUTAM
Shiv's
fans
accused
Archana
Gautam
of
trying
to
poke
her
nose
into
his
business,
instigating
him
to
create
arguments
in
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
They
shared
clipings
from
the
show
on
Twitter
and
trended
'Stop
defaming
Shiv
Thakare'
on
Twitter
to
support
their
favourite
contestant.
Interestingly,
this
is
not
the
first
time
Shiv
Thakare
and
Archana
Gautam
have
locked
horns
with
each
other.
Last
year,
Archana
was
thrown
out
of
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
for
allegedly
getting
violent
and
attacking
Shiv
in
the
show.
She
was
later
brought
back
to
BB
16
when
she
apologised
to
Salman
Khan
and
other
housemates
for
her
actions.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Stop
Defaming
Shiv
Thakare
Trends
On
Twitter
Netizens
pointed
out
that
Archana
Gautam
was
trying
to
create
issues
by
targeting
Shiv
Thakare
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
One
Twitter
user
shared
a
video
of
Priyanka
Choudhary,
Tina
Datta
and
Archana
Gautam's
conversation,
calling
Archana
a
'liar'.
He
claimed
that
she
was
narrating
false
stories
but
forgot
about
the
104
CCTV
cameras
in
the
BB
16
house.
"Liar
Archana. She
is
one
who
is
trying
to
prove
that
Shiv
is
over
reacting
because
of
nomination. She
is
narrating
false
stories
and
forgot
about
Cameras," the
user
tweeted.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Shiv
Thakare
Fans
Angry
With
Archana
A
fan
pointed
out
that
Archana
Gautam
tried
to
block
Shiv
Thakare's
way
and
if
was
other
way
around,
it
would
lead
to
major
discussions
in
the
show.
"idk
what
we
call
this
now.
had
shiv
done
this
to
her
or
pcc,
those
girls
would
have
gone
to
every
camera
saying
shiv
blocked
their
way
and
tried
to
physically
touch
them
or
something," the
user
tweeted.
"Jhuth
bolana
to
koi
Archana
se
sikhe.
Cheap
tactics
she
use
because
she
is
completely
jealous
of
Shiv.
#StopDefamingShivThakare,"
another
user
wrote
on
the
micro-blogging
site.
Bigg
Boss
16
Elimination:
Shiv
Thakare
Nominated
Shiv
Thakare
has
been
nominated
for
elimination
this
week
as
Priyanka
Choudhary,
Tina
Datta
and
Archana
Gautam
took
his
name
during
the
nominations.
Shalin
Bhanot,
Tina
Datta
and
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
are
also
in
the
danger
zone
and
it
remains
to
be
seen
which
celebrity
will
get
evicted
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
Last
week,
Soundarya
Sharma
was
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
16
on
the
basis
of
housemates
votes.
The
voting
lines
have
been
opened
and
they
will
be
closed
at
2pm
on
Thursday
(January
26).
BIGG
BOSS
16
FINALE
Speculations
are
rife
that
there
will
be
a
mid-week
elimination
during
the
finale
week.
The
grand
finale
will
beam
on
Colors
channel
on
February
12,
2023.
Salman
Khan
is
said
to
be
taking
a
break
for
two
weeks
and
Farah
Khan
and
Karan
Johar
might
replace
him
as
host
for
the
duration.
The
Kisi
Ka
Bhai
Kisi
Ki
Jaan
star
will
be
available
for
the
shoot
of
Bigg
Boss
16
finale.
Do
you
agree
with
fans
alleging
that
Archana
Gautam
is
trying
to
harm
Shiv
Thakare's
reputation
in
Bigg
Boss
16?
Are
Shiv
Thakare
fans
over-reacting
or
they
have
a
valid
point?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
and
drop
a
tweet
@Filmibeat.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates
related
to
Bigg
Boss
16.