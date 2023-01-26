'Stop Defaming Shiv Thakare' Trends On Twitter As Bigg Boss 16 Fans Slam Archana Gautam: Jhuth Bolna Toh...

Bigg Boss 16 update: Stop defaming Shiv Thakare trended on Twitter as his fans accused Archana Gautam of creating false narratives against him in the reality show. Here's what the fans tweeted!

Bigg Boss 16 update: Shiv Thakare fans extended support to the reality TV star after the recent episode of Salman Khan's reality show aired on television. They expressed their displeasure after he engaged in a war of words with Archana Gautam during the nomination episode. They claimed that Archana was trying to create false narratives against the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner and tarnish his image in the show.

BIGG BOSS 16: SHIV THAKARE FANS UNHAPPY WITH ARCHANA GAUTAM

Shiv's fans accused Archana Gautam of trying to poke her nose into his business, instigating him to create arguments in the Bigg Boss 16 house. They shared clipings from the show on Twitter and trended 'Stop defaming Shiv Thakare' on Twitter to support their favourite contestant.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam have locked horns with each other. Last year, Archana was thrown out of the Bigg Boss 16 house for allegedly getting violent and attacking Shiv in the show.

She was later brought back to BB 16 when she apologised to Salman Khan and other housemates for her actions.

#StopDefamingShivThakare

Liar Archana

She is one who is trying to prove that Shiv is over reacting because of nomination.

She is narrating false stories and forgot about Cameras 🎥

#StopDefamingShivThakare

Liar Archana

She is one who is trying to prove that Shiv is over reacting because of nomination.

She is narrating false stories and forgot about Cameras 🎥

Evil #ChugliGang #ShivThakare Roaring Tiger 🐅 pic.twitter.com/euKrpC8KdS — MonaZ (LifeIsChalleng) January 25, 2023

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Fans Angry With Archana

A fan pointed out that Archana Gautam tried to block Shiv Thakare's way and if was other way around, it would lead to major discussions in the show. "idk what we call this now. had shiv done this to her or pcc, those girls would have gone to every camera saying shiv blocked their way and tried to physically touch them or something," the user tweeted.

"Jhuth bolana to koi Archana se sikhe. Cheap tactics she use because she is completely jealous of Shiv. #StopDefamingShivThakare," another user wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Bigg Boss 16 Elimination: Shiv Thakare Nominated

Shiv Thakare has been nominated for elimination this week as Priyanka Choudhary, Tina Datta and Archana Gautam took his name during the nominations. Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are also in the danger zone and it remains to be seen which celebrity will get evicted during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Last week, Soundarya Sharma was eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 on the basis of housemates votes. The voting lines have been opened and they will be closed at 2pm on Thursday (January 26).

BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE

Speculations are rife that there will be a mid-week elimination during the finale week. The grand finale will beam on Colors channel on February 12, 2023. Salman Khan is said to be taking a break for two weeks and Farah Khan and Karan Johar might replace him as host for the duration. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star will be available for the shoot of Bigg Boss 16 finale.

Do you agree with fans alleging that Archana Gautam is trying to harm Shiv Thakare's reputation in Bigg Boss 16? Are Shiv Thakare fans over-reacting or they have a valid point? Share your thoughts with us and drop a tweet @Filmibeat.

Keep watching this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.