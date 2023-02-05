Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Says Archana Gautam Has A ‘Black Heart’; Reveals Who Has A Golden Heart

Bigg
Boss
16
has
begun
with
its
finale
week
and
the
last
weekend
ka
vaar
of
the
season
came
with
a
lot
of
dhamaka.
The
big
highlight
of
the
weekend
ka
vaar
episode
happens
to
be
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan's
elimination.
The
Imlie
actress
was
nominated
along
with
Shiv
Thakare
and
MC
Stan
and
it
has
been
one
of
the
toughest
moments
for
the
mandali.
While
her
fans
have
declared
her
as
the
winner
of
the
show,
Sumbul
has
been
beaming
with
joy
post
her
elimination
and
was
evidently
excited
about
going
back
home.
In
fact,
she
has
also
been
brimming
with
opinions
about
her
journey
on
th
show
and
her
fellow
contestants.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Sumbul
Touqeer
Beams
With
Joy
As
She
Gets
Evicted;
Pays
Special
Tribute
To
BB
House
Before
Exit
During
one
of
the
interviews,
Sumbul
had
a
rapid
fire
round
wherein
she
was
quizzed
about
the
contestant
who
has
a
black
heart
and
the
young
actress
was
quick
to
name
Archana
Gautam.
On
the
other
hand,
Sumbul
feels
Shiv
Thakare
has
a
golden
heart.
Talking
about
the
most
real
contestant,
Sumbul
named
MC
Stan
while
she
called
Shalin
Bhanot
as
the
most
fake
contestant.
This
isn't
all.
The
Imlie
actress
even
named
Priyanka
Choudhary
as
the
most
chalaak
contestant
on
the
popular
reality
show.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Sumbul
Touqeer
Gets
GRAND
Welcome
As
She
Returns
Home,
Sister
Saniya
Lifts
Her
In
Arms
-
PICS
As
Sumbul
has
been
out
of
the
show,
she
received
a
grand
welcome
from
her
family.
Sharing
a
glimpse
of
the
same,
she
wrote,
"It
was
a
journey
that
I
had
never
imagined,
and
it
turned
out
to
be
the
best
experience
ever.
Without
your
help
and
the
support
of
my
friends
and
family,
this
adventure
would
not
have
been
possible.
I'll
make
sure
to
mention
it
and
strive
even
harder
to
make
you
all
proud
with
the
experience
I've
gained".
Meanwhile,
Bigg
Boss
16
has
got
its
top
6
contestants
ahead
of
the
grand
finale
and
it
includes
Shiv
Thakare,
Priyanka
Choudhary,
Archana
Gautam,
MC
Stan,
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia.
Story first published: Sunday, February 5, 2023, 11:52 [IST]