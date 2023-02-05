Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Beams With Joy As She Gets Evicted; Pays Special Tribute To BB House Before Exit

Bigg
Boss
16
witnessed
its
last
weekend
ka
vaar
today
and
as
it
has
come
up
with
a
massive
dhamaka
in
the
form
of
elimination.
This
week
the
mandali
was
in
danger
zone
wherein
Shiv
Thakare,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
and
MC
Stan
were
nominated
for
elimination.
And
while
there
were
speculations
about
who
will
walk
out
of
the
house,
it
was
Sumbul
who
was
eliminated
ahead
of
the
grand
finale.
Undoubtedly,
it
was
a
tough
moment
for
the
mandali
members.
Sumbul
Touqeer’s
Reaction
To
Elimination
From
Bigg
Boss
16
Interestingly,
Sumbul
Touqeer
was
beaming
with
joy
as
she
was
evicted
from
the
show
ahead
of
the
grand
finale.
The
Imlie
actress
stated
that
she
was
elated
with
the
fact
that
it
was
her
who
got
eliminated
and
not
Shiv
or
MC
Stan.
To
note,
Sumbul
was
upset
with
the
fact
that
MC
Stan
and
Shiv
were
nominated
because
of
her
and
admitted
praying
for
them
to
save
them
from
elimination.
Besides,
Sumbul
was
excited
about
going
back
home.
Sumbul’s
Special
Tribute
To
Bigg
Boss
While
Sumbul's
reaction
to
her
elimination
won
hearts,
we
can't
miss
out
on
her
special
tribute
to
Bigg
Boss.
Before
leaving
the
house,
Sumbul
got
down
on
her
knees
in
the
garden
area
and
bowed
down
as
a
mark
of
respect
towards
Bigg
Boss
for
giving
her
the
opportunity
to
be
a
part
of
the
show.
Trophy
Mandali
Ke
Paas
Aani
Chahiye:
Sumbul
To
Mandali
This
isn't
all.
Sumbul
also
bid
an
emotional
farewell
to
the
mandali
members
-
Shiv
Thakare,
MC
Stan
and
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia.
She
also
wished
them
luck
for
their
journey
on
the
show
and
gave
them
special
message,
"Kuch
bhi
ho
finale
me,
trophy
mandali
ke
paas
aani
chahiye".
She
told
Shiv
that
he
deserves
to
win
the
show.
You
Won
Hearts
Sumbul;
Says
Kamya
Punjabi
As
Sumbul's
elimination
left
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion,
former
contestant
Kamya
Punjabi
has
been
all
praises
for
Sumbul.
She
tweeted,
"Ohhh
girl
that
reaction
when
u
got
to
know
it's
you
who
is
leaving
the
house....
You
won
hearts
#SumbulTouqueerKhan.
You
are
love.
All
the
best
for
ur
future!
Stay
blessed".
Sunday, February 5, 2023, 0:45 [IST]