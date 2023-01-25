BB16: Arjun Bijalni Shares Sumbul Touqeer & Fahmaan’s Throwback Video; Says ‘Ab Haath Bhi Peele Kar Dete Hain’

Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
has
been
one
of
the
most
talked
about
contestants
on
Bigg
Boss
16
and
she
has
managed
to
be
one
of
the
eight
finalists.
The
actress
has
won
millions
of
hearts
with
her
innocence
and
simplicity
on
the
show.
As
her
massive
fan
following
has
been
rooting
for
Sumbul,
her
throwback
pics
have
been
going
viral
on
social
media.
Amid
this,
Sumbul's
chemistry
with
her
Imlie
co-star
Fahmaan
Khan
has
also
been
the
talk
of
the
town.
To
note,
Fahmaan
and
Sumbul
have
been
rumoured
to
be
dating
each
other
for
a
while.
And
while
neither
Sumbul
nor
Fahmaan
have
confirmed
their
relationship,
Arjun
Bijlani
has
re-shared
a
throwback
video
of
the
duo
and
wants
them
to
tie
the
knot
soon.
The
video
was
reportedly
from
Ravivaar
With
Star
Parivaar
wherein
Sumbul
and
Fahmaan
were
seen
twinning
in
yellow
outfits.
Their
chemistry
was
evidently
visible
and
left
everyone
wanting
more.
Re-sharing
the
video,
Arjun
was
seen
teasing
Sumbul
and
Fahmaan
and
wants
them
to
tie
the
knot
soon.
He
captioned
the
image
as,
"Hmmm
kapde
peele
hai
ab
haath
bhi
kar
dete
hai".
This
got
the
fans
excited
and
they
echoed
similar
thoughts.
One
of
the
Twitter
users
tweeted,
"Ham
tan
man
dhan
har
tarike
se
aapke
samarthan
me
hai
Bs
aapki
baat
aage
badhaiye".
Another
user
wrote,
"Bilkul..hum
barati
to
kab
se
ready
baithe
hain..and
shaadi
ka
card
bhi
tayar
hai..she
will
cm
out
on
12th
...14th
Feb
ko
confession
to
karwa
hi
do
panditjee..."
Check
out
Arjun
Bijlani's
tweet
for
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
and
Fahmaan
Khan:
This
isn't
the
first
time
Arjun
has
dropped
hints
about
Fahmaan
and
Sumbul's
rumoured
love
affair.
Earlier,
Arjun
had
shared
a
throwback
pic
of
the
Imlie
duo
and
wrote,
"Haath
dekh
rahe
ho
bhaisaab
ka
kitne
confidence
main
aur
hak
se
khade
hai
..
#BB16
have
a
great
day
@fahmaankhan".
Soon,
Fahmaan
replied
to
the
pic
with
a
quirky
response
and
wrote,
"Hahaha.
Haq
se
balamwa.
You
have
a
great
day
too
Mera
Bhai".
Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 11:18 [IST]