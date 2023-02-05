Bigg Boss 16: Here’s How Fahmaan Khan REACTED To Sumbul Touqeer’s Reunion With Family Post Elimination

Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
is
all
over
the
headlines
and
rightfully
so.
After
all,
the
young
actress
has
been
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
16
just
a
week
ahead
of
the
grand
finale.
She
was
nominated
along
with
Shiv
Thakare
and
MC
Stan
and
the
Imlie
actress
was
quite
elated
after
her
elimination
was
announced.
In
fact,
she
had
paid
a
tribute
to
Bigg
Boss
before
walking
out
of
the
house
and
asked
the
mandali
(including
Shiv
Thakare,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
and
MC
Stan)
to
make
sure
that
the
trophy
comes
to
the
mandali.
Interestingly,
Sumbul
received
a
grand
welcome
at
her
home
post
her
elimination.
Taking
to
her
social
media
handle,
Sumbul
had
shared
pics
of
her
heartwarming
welcome
at
her
home
by
her
sister
Sanya
and
father
Touqeer
Hassan
Khan.
And
while
fans
were
missing
Fahmaan
Khan's
presence
during
the
reunion
party,
he
made
sure
to
react
to
the
celebration.
The
Pyar
Ke
Saat
Vachan
Dharampatnii
actor
had
liked
Sumbul's
pics
as
she
reunited
with
the
family.
To
note,
Sumbul
had
captioned
the
post
as,
"t
was
a
journey
that
I
had
never
imagined,
and
it
turned
out
to
be
the
best
experience
ever.
Without
your
help
and
the
support
of
my
friends
and
family,
this
adventure
would
not
have
been
possible.
I'll
make
sure
to
mention
it
and
strive
even
harder
to
make
you
all
proud
with
the
experience
I've
gained.
My
Big
boss
journey
ends
here;
but,
my
actual
journey
will
begin
today".
For
the
uninitiated,
Fahmaan
had
been
rooting
for
Sumbul
and
often
shared
posts
cheering
for
her.
In
fact,
he
had
even
asked
his
fans
to
vote
for
her
during
her
last
nomination.
Talking
about
Sumbul,
she
has
been
overwhelmed
with
the
love
coming
her
way.
Sharing
her
opinion
about
her
fellow
contestants,
Sumbul
stated
that
Archana
Gautam
has
a
black
heart
while
Shiv
Thakare
has
a
golden
hearts.
She
also
stated
that
MC
Stan
is
the
most
real
contestant
on
the
popular
reality
show
while
Shalin
Bhanot
is
the
most
fake
one.
Story first published: Sunday, February 5, 2023, 17:55 [IST]