Bigg Boss 16: Here’s How Fahmaan Khan REACTED To Sumbul Touqeer’s Reunion With Family Post Elimination

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is all over the headlines and rightfully so. After all, the young actress has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 just a week ahead of the grand finale. She was nominated along with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan and the Imlie actress was quite elated after her elimination was announced. In fact, she had paid a tribute to Bigg Boss before walking out of the house and asked the mandali (including Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan) to make sure that the trophy comes to the mandali. Interestingly, Sumbul received a grand welcome at her home post her elimination.

Taking to her social media handle, Sumbul had shared pics of her heartwarming welcome at her home by her sister Sanya and father Touqeer Hassan Khan. And while fans were missing Fahmaan Khan's presence during the reunion party, he made sure to react to the celebration. The Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii actor had liked Sumbul's pics as she reunited with the family. To note, Sumbul had captioned the post as, "t was a journey that I had never imagined, and it turned out to be the best experience ever. Without your help and the support of my friends and family, this adventure would not have been possible. I'll make sure to mention it and strive even harder to make you all proud with the experience I've gained. My Big boss journey ends here; but, my actual journey will begin today".

For the uninitiated, Fahmaan had been rooting for Sumbul and often shared posts cheering for her. In fact, he had even asked his fans to vote for her during her last nomination.

Talking about Sumbul, she has been overwhelmed with the love coming her way. Sharing her opinion about her fellow contestants, Sumbul stated that Archana Gautam has a black heart while Shiv Thakare has a golden hearts. She also stated that MC Stan is the most real contestant on the popular reality show while Shalin Bhanot is the most fake one.