Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Fans Say 'Karma Hit Her' As Tina Datta Cries In Front Of Salman, Wishes To QUIT

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan GRILLS Tina Datta

Salman Khan asked Priyanka Chahar Choudhary about the things that Tina Datta told her about Shalin Bhanot. He accused Tina of revealing the things about Shalin that she kept under wraps for 15 weeks when they were friends.

"Priyanka, Tina ne aapse kaha 'Shalin ne aise cheeze mujhse mangi hai na, tu hil jayegi Priyanka. 15 hafte unhe daba ke rakha, tab thik tha. Ab jab thik nahi hai, toh khol diya aapne.. Koi limit rakhi apne?," Salman said.

I Want To Go Home: Tina Datta Cries In Front Of Salman Khan

Tina Datta broke down into tears as Salman confronted her for her words about Shalin Bhanot. She said that she was 'tired' of giving explanations in the show, saying that she wants to go home.

"I am tired, I want to go home sir. I am done with everything. Har cheeze ka mujhpe blame aaraha hai. I am tired of giving justifications for each and every thing since the past three weeks. I have been tolerating everything. I want to go home," Tina told Salman Khan, making a request to him.

Sumbul taught me to be real, be genuine and be a good person no matter what others r doing don't do the same with them and don't lose your humanity. Your karma will give it back to them 🫰May God give Tina direction to right path.#SumbulTouqeerKhan #SumbulSquad #Biggboss16 #BB16 https://t.co/9UpldUDziE — Anindita Das💞 (realanindita) January 20, 2023

It's Karma: Sumbul Fans React As Tina Datta Cries

Sumbul Touqeer fans reminded everyone that once the Imlie actres also asked Salman Khan to allow her to go home when it was alleged that she had feelings for Shalin Bhanot. They added that Tina Datta also openly said that Sumbul had a 'thing for Shalin'.

Reacting to the promo, one user tweeted, "Sumbul taught me to be real, be genuine and be a good person no matter what others r doing don't do the same with them and don't lose your humanity. Your karma will give it back to them. May God give Tina direction to right path."

Sumbul Fans Miffed With Tina

One user tweeted, Tina set a fake narrative of #ShalinBhanot & #SumbulTouqeerKhan, Sumbul was begging & crying in front of Salman. KARMA hit Tina badly because of her habit of Character assassination & when #SalmanKhan exposed her, she is crying for fake Sympathy & Woman card."

"Do you get deja vu....Tina (31) was confronted of things that she did only for 2-3 weeks but sumbul (19) was accused of things she didn't even do. And it was Tina who blamed most of it... and now when karma is hitting back she's in same position," another fan wrote.