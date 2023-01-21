Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Fans Say 'Karma Hit Her' As Tina Datta Cries In Front Of Salman, Wishes To QUIT
Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Sumbul Touqeer fans said that 'Karma hit her' as Tina Datta cried in front of Salman Khan, saying that she wanted go home after the Bollywood superstar confronted her about her comments.
As
Tina
Datta
and
Shalin
Bhanot
hogged
the
maximum
limelight
this
week,
the
entire
focus
was
on
them.
Guess
what?
Salman
Khan
grilled
the
two
popular
celebrities
for
their
actions
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
SUMBUL
TOUQEER
FANS
REACTS
AS
TINA
DATTA
WANTS
TO
GO
HOME
The
Bollywood
superstar
reprimanded
both
Tina
Datta
and
Shalin
Bhanot,
telling
them
that
crossed
all
the
lines
after
they
engaged
in
a
war
of
words.
He
slammed
the
former
friends
for
their
behaviour
in
the
past
few
days,
reminding
them
that
they
spoke
demeaning
things
about
each
other.
Sumbul
Touqeer
fans
expressed
their
opinion
on
the
upcoming
episode,
saying
that
'karma
hit
Tina
Datta'.
They
believe
that
the
Uttaran
actress
played
a
'big
role
in
demeaning
Sumbul
even
when
she
said
that
she
had
no
feelings
for
Shalin
Bhanot.'
Salman
Khan
asked
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
about
the
things
that
Tina
Datta
told
her
about
Shalin
Bhanot.
He
accused
Tina
of
revealing
the
things
about
Shalin
that
she
kept
under
wraps
for
15
weeks
when
they
were
friends.
"Priyanka,
Tina
ne
aapse
kaha
'Shalin
ne
aise
cheeze
mujhse
mangi
hai
na,
tu
hil
jayegi
Priyanka.
15
hafte
unhe
daba
ke
rakha,
tab
thik
tha.
Ab
jab
thik
nahi
hai,
toh
khol
diya
aapne..
Koi
limit
rakhi
apne?," Salman
said.
I
Want
To
Go
Home:
Tina
Datta
Cries
In
Front
Of
Salman
Khan
Tina
Datta
broke
down
into
tears
as
Salman
confronted
her
for
her
words
about
Shalin
Bhanot.
She
said
that
she
was
'tired'
of
giving
explanations
in
the
show,
saying
that
she
wants
to
go
home.
"I
am
tired,
I
want
to
go
home
sir.
I
am
done
with
everything.
Har
cheeze
ka
mujhpe
blame
aaraha
hai.
I
am
tired
of
giving
justifications
for
each
and
every
thing
since
the
past
three
weeks.
I
have
been
tolerating
everything.
I
want
to
go
home," Tina
told
Salman
Khan,
making
a
request
to
him.
Sumbul
Touqeer
fans
reminded
everyone
that
once
the
Imlie
actres
also
asked
Salman
Khan
to
allow
her
to
go
home
when
it
was
alleged
that
she
had
feelings
for
Shalin
Bhanot.
They
added
that
Tina
Datta
also
openly
said
that
Sumbul
had
a
'thing
for
Shalin'.
Reacting
to
the
promo,
one
user
tweeted,
"Sumbul
taught
me
to
be
real,
be
genuine
and
be
a
good
person
no
matter
what
others
r
doing
don't
do
the
same
with
them
and
don't
lose
your
humanity.
Your
karma
will
give
it
back
to
them.
May
God
give
Tina
direction
to
right
path."
Sumbul
Fans
Miffed
With
Tina
One
user
tweeted, Tina
set
a
fake
narrative
of
#ShalinBhanot
&
#SumbulTouqeerKhan,
Sumbul
was
begging
&
crying
in
front
of
Salman.
KARMA
hit
Tina
badly
because
of
her
habit
of
Character
assassination
&
when
#SalmanKhan
exposed
her,
she
is
crying
for
fake
Sympathy
&
Woman
card."
"Do
you
get
deja
vu....Tina
(31)
was
confronted
of
things
that
she
did
only
for
2-3
weeks
but
sumbul
(19)
was
accused
of
things
she
didn't
even
do. And
it
was
Tina
who
blamed
most
of
it...
and
now
when
karma
is
hitting
back
she's
in
same
position,"
another
fan
wrote.
BIGG
BOSS
16
WEEKEND
KA
VAAR:
WHAT
TO
EXPECT
Sajid
Khan
and
Abdu
Rozik,
who
walked
out
of
the
show
last
week,
shot
for
an
episode
for
the
WKV.
They
had
a
blast
as
they
interacted
with
Salman
Khan.
TV
Czarina
Ekta
Kapoor
also
appeared
on
the
show,
announcing
her
new
film
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhoka
2
along
with
Dibakar
Banerjee.
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
Salman
schooling
Tina
Datta
and
Shalin
Bhanot
on
Weekend
Ka
Vaar?
DISCLAIMER:
The
particular
article
is
a
compilation
of
thoughts
shared
by
social
media
users
on
the
subject.
Ideas
expressed
do
not
reflect
the
view
of
Filmibeat.