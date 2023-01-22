BB16 | Aansu Niklege Unke Bhi: Did Sumbul Touqeer's Dad Take Dig At Tina Datta After Salman Khan Schooled Her?
Bigg Boss 16 witnessed a dhamakedar Weekend Ka Vaar episode wherein Salman Khan was seen bashing Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta for washing their dirty linen on national television. Amid this, Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father
Bigg
Boss
16
witnessed
an
entertaining
week
wherein
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Tina
Datta
got
into
an
ugly
fight.
Things
took
a
nasty
turn
between
the
duo
and
they
were
seen
washing
each
other's
dirty
linen
on
national
television.
And
while
Shalin
and
Tina's
fight
has
been
coming
up
with
new
twists
with
every
passing
day.
Amid
this,
host
Salman
Khan
also
took
Shalin
and
Tina
on
the
radar
and
was
seen
schooling
them
over
their
ugly
remarks
about
each
other.
Interestingly,
they
were
also
seen
dragging
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
in
their
fight
after
Shalin
claimed
that
Tina
instigated
him
against
the
Imlie
actress.
As
Shalin
and
Tina's
fight
continues
to
make
the
headlines,
Sumbul's
father
Touqeer
Hassan
Khan
apparently
took
a
jibe
at
the
Uttaran
actress
as
he
penned
a
note
on
social
media.
He
wrote,
"दिल
साफ़
तेरा
मत
घबरा
तू
,ये
वक़्त
सभी
को
तौलेगा
....
साजिश
वो
चाहें
जितनी
करें,
सच
सर
पर
चढ़कर
बोलेगा.....
जो
कठिन
समय
था
गुज़र
गया,आएगी
उनकी
बारी
भी
.....
आँसू
निकलेंगे
उनके
भी,जब
वक़्त
वो
चेहरे
खोलेगा
|
DESERVING
FINALIST
SAMBUL
(Your
heart
is
clean,
don't
worry,
this
time
will
weigh
everyone.
Conspiracy
as
much
as
they
want,
the
truth
will
speak
on
the
head.
The
difficult
times
have
passed,
their
turn
will
also
come.
Tears
will
come
out
of
them
too,
when
the
time
opens
their
faces)".
Meanwhile,
as
Sumbul
was
nominated
for
elimination
this
week
along
with
Shalin,
Tina
and
Soundarya
Sharma,
she
was
the
first
one
who
was
declared
safe
from
eviction.
On
the
other
hand,
Soundarya
Sharma
was
eliminated
from
the
popular
reality
show
on
the
basis
of
votes
from
the
housemates.
On
a
related
note,
Bigg
Boss
16,
which
was
supposed
to
end
in
January
2023,
will
now
be
having
its
grand
finale
in
mid-February.
Who
do
you
think
will
lift
the
trophy
in
this
season?
Let
us
know
in
the
comment
section
below.
Story first published: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 22:21 [IST]