BB16 | Aansu Niklege Unke Bhi: Did Sumbul Touqeer's Dad Take Dig At Tina Datta After Salman Khan Schooled Her?

Bigg Boss 16 witnessed an entertaining week wherein Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta got into an ugly fight. Things took a nasty turn between the duo and they were seen washing each other's dirty linen on national television. And while Shalin and Tina's fight has been coming up with new twists with every passing day. Amid this, host Salman Khan also took Shalin and Tina on the radar and was seen schooling them over their ugly remarks about each other.

Interestingly, they were also seen dragging Sumbul Touqeer Khan in their fight after Shalin claimed that Tina instigated him against the Imlie actress. As Shalin and Tina's fight continues to make the headlines, Sumbul's father Touqeer Hassan Khan apparently took a jibe at the Uttaran actress as he penned a note on social media. He wrote, "दिल साफ़ तेरा मत घबरा तू ,ये वक़्त सभी को तौलेगा .... साजिश वो चाहें जितनी करें, सच सर पर चढ़कर बोलेगा..... जो कठिन समय था गुज़र गया,आएगी उनकी बारी भी ..... आँसू निकलेंगे उनके भी,जब वक़्त वो चेहरे खोलेगा | DESERVING FINALIST SAMBUL (Your heart is clean, don't worry, this time will weigh everyone. Conspiracy as much as they want, the truth will speak on the head. The difficult times have passed, their turn will also come. Tears will come out of them too, when the time opens their faces)".

दिल साफ़ तेरा मत घबरा तू ,ये वक़्त सभी को तौलेगा

साजिश वो चाहें जितनी करें,सच सर पर चढ़कर बोलेगा

जो कठिन समय था गुज़र गया,आएगी उनकी बारी भी

आँसू निकलेंगे उनके भी,जब वक़्त वो चेहरे खोलेगा | 🤲

DESERVING FINALIST SUMBUL — touqeer (@papatouqeer) January 22, 2023

Meanwhile, as Sumbul was nominated for elimination this week along with Shalin, Tina and Soundarya Sharma, she was the first one who was declared safe from eviction. On the other hand, Soundarya Sharma was eliminated from the popular reality show on the basis of votes from the housemates.

On a related note, Bigg Boss 16, which was supposed to end in January 2023, will now be having its grand finale in mid-February. Who do you think will lift the trophy in this season? Let us know in the comment section below.