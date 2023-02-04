Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Gets GRAND Welcome As She Returns Home, Sister Saniya Lifts Her In Arms - PICS
Bigg Boss 16 elimination: Sumbul Touqeer received a grand welcome as she returned home after she got evicted from Salman Khan's reality show. Her sister Saniya Touqeer lifted her in arms, giving a special surprise to her
Bigg
Boss
16
Elimination:
Sumbul
Touqeer's
journey
in
Salman
Khan's
reality
show
came
to
an
on
Saturday
(February
4).
Although
she
is
no
longer
a
part
of
the
game,
the
actress
has
managed
to
earn
a
significant
fan
following
after
her
stint
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
From
being
friends
with
Shiv
Thakare
and
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
to
her
tiffs
with
Archana
Gautam
and
Shalin
Bhanot,
the
TV
diva
grabbed
several
eyeballs
when
she
was
locked
inside
the
BB
16
house.
SUMBUL
TOUQEER
RETURNS
HOME
AFTER
ELIMINATION
As
she
returned
home
after
her
eviction,
Sumbul
Touqeer
received
a
grand
welcome
from
her
father
and
sister.
Her
sister
beamed
with
joy
as
she
met
the
19-year-old
after
three
long
months.
Sumbul
penned
a
heartfelt
note
on
social
media,
expressing
her
emotions
about
receiving
love
and
blessings
from
all
the
corners.
She
posted
a
series
of
photos
with
her
sister
and
father
on
her
official
Twitter
and
Instagram
handles,
giving
us
a
glimpse
of
the
celebrations.
We
cannot
thank
enough
for
blessing
our
feed
with
the
cutest
snaps
from
their
reunion.
Sumbul
Touqeer
Reunites
With
Family
Sumbul
Touqeer
said
that
she
was
speechless
while
writing
the
note
about
her
journey.
She
said
that
she
went
inside
the
BB
16
leaving
her
family
behind
but
now,
her
family
has
grown
larger,
referring
to
her
fans.
"Speechless...
Writing
this
note
of
gratitude
to
all
of
my
people
has
brought
tears
to
my
eyes.
I
went
inside
the
house,
leaving
my
family
behind,
but
I
am
coming
out
and
seeing
that
my
family
has
grown
larger," she
wrote.
Sumbul
Touqeer's
Sister
Saniya
Lifts
Her
There
is
no
love
greater
than
the
affection
showered
by
family
members.
Sumbul's
sister
Saniya
Touqeer
lifted
her
in
arms
as
she
return
to
their
Mumbai
house
after
her
elimination.
"It
was
a
journey
that
I
had
never
imagined,
&
it
turned
out
to
be
the
best
experience
ever.
Without
your
help
and
the
support
of
my
friends
&
family,
this
adventure
would
not
have
been
possible.I'll
make
sure
to
mention
it
and
strive
even
harder
to
make
you
all
proud," Sumbul
said.
Sumbul
Touqeer's
Message
For
Fans
"My
Big
boss
journey
ends
here;
but
my
actual
journey
will
begin
today.
With
your
support
and
love,
I
am
sure
I
will
achieve
beyond
any
trophies
because
your
love
isn't
less
than
any
victory
for
me.
Thank
U
to
every1
for
their
selfless
support," Sumbul
wrote.
The
Imlie
actress
thanked
each
and
every
member
of
her
fandom,
expressing
her
gratitude
for
their
love
and
support.
Do
you
think
Sumbul
Touqeer
deserved
to
be
a
part
of
the
finale?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
and
drop
a
tweet
@Filmibeat.