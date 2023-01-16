Bigg Boss 16's Sumbul Touqeer Aka Imlie Bags THIS Spot In Top 10 Popular Fiction Characters Of 2022 List

Bigg
Boss
16
contestant
Sumbul
Touqeer
might
be
busy
playing
a
dignified
game
in
Salman
Khan's
show
but
for
audience,
she
will
always
remain
their
favourite
Imlie.
The
talented
actress
impressed
the
viewers
with
her
power-packed
performance
as
a
feisty
Imlie
in
the
hit
Star
Plus
show.
Before
she
entered
the
BB
16
house,
the
TV
diva
won
several
hearts
with
her
rocking
act
in
Imlie.
Guess
what?
Although
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
is
no
longer
a
part
of
the
show,
she
has
managed
to
secure
a
spot
in
Ormaz's
top
10
most
popular
fiction
characters
of
2022.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Our
very
own
Imlie
added
another
milestone
to
her
at
such
a
young
age.
Kudos
to
her.
On
a
related
note,
Sumbul
Touqeer
got
saved
from
eliminations
last
week
as
the
fans
voted
for
her
in
huge
numbers.
She
was
nominated
along
with
Sreejita
De,
MC
Stan
and
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia.
Sreejita;s
journey
came
to
an
end
as
she
received
the
least
number
of
votes.
Sumbul's
close
friends
Abdu
Rozik
and
Sajid
Khan
walked
out
of
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode,
leaving
the
former
in
tears.
She
broke
down
as
she
expressed
her
pain
of
bidding
adieu
to
her
beloved
mates
in
the
BB
16
house.
What
do
you
think
about
Sumbul
Touqeer's
achievement?
Isn't
she
a
rockstar?
