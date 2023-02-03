Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer In Danger Zone; Here Are The 4 Milestones Achieved By Her Ahead Of Grand Finale

Bigg
Boss
16
is
just
a
week
away
from
its
grand
finale
and
the
audience
can't
wait
to
get
the
new
winner
of
the
popular
reality
show.
So
far,
the
contestant
has
got
its
top
7
contestants
in
Shalin
Bhanot,
Shiv
Thakare,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Priyanka
Choudhary,
MC
Stan,
Archana
Gautam
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan.
And
while
each
contestant
is
putting
an
effort
to
make
it
to
the
finale
as
a
finalist,
the
mandali
is
in
the
danger
zone.
After
all,
Shiv,
Sumbul
and
MC
Stan
has
been
nominated
for
elimination
and
speculations
are
rife
about
who
will
be
walking
out
of
the
house
this
weekend.
Amid
this,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
has
been
making
the
headlines
for
her
milestones
during
her
journey
on
the
show.
To
note,
the
Imlie
actress
has
been
the
talk
of
the
town
since
the
beginning
and
has
been
lauded
by
audience
and
celebs
for
staying
strong
in
the
house
despite
all
the
ups
and
downs
in
her
journey.
Youngest
Contestant
Of
Bigg
Boss
16
To
note,
Sumbul
Touqeer
has
become
the
youngest
contestant
to
participate
in
Bigg
Boss.
For
the
uninitiated,
the
minimum
age
for
participating
in
the
popular
reality
show
happens
to
be
18.
And
Sumbul
was
18
years
old
when
she
participated
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
She
turned
19
on
November
15
and
her
birthday
was
celebrated
in
the
house.
Highest
Paid
Contestant
of
Bigg
Boss
16
Interestingly,
there
are
reports
that
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
who
became
a
household
name
with
her
show
Imlie,
has
been
the
highest
paid
contestant
on
the
show.
According
to
media
reports,
Sumbul
has
been
charging
Rs
12
lakhs
per
week
for
her
stint
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
Most
Nominated
Contestant
Of
Bigg
Boss
16
On
the
other
hand,
Sumbul
has
also
become
the
most
nominated
contestant
of
the
season.
Yes!
So
far,
Sumbul
has
been
nominated
for
11
times
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
And
while
she
has
managed
to
escape
the
eliminations
10
times,
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
the
11th
time
proves
to
be
lucky
for
her.
First
Teenager
To
Stay
In
Bigg
Boss
House
For
So
Long
Interestingly,
Sumbul
is
not
just
the
youngest
contestant
to
participate
in
Bigg
Boss
but
has
also
been
the
first
teenager
to
stay
in
the
BB
house
for
so
long.
She
has
managed
to
survive
for
over
120
days
so
far.
