Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan Achieves Another FEAT Ahead Of Grand Finale - Deets Inside

Bigg Boss 16 Update: Despite many ups and downs, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is among the most loved contestants of the show. One of the most real participants of BB16, she has now achieved another feat outside the show.

Bigg Boss 16 Update: Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who became a household name after playing the titular role in the hit Star Plus show Imlie opposite Fahmaan Khan, is currently winning hearts as a contestant in the sixteenth season of Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan.

Till now, Sumbul's journey has been full of ups and downs. However, she is now doing well and is counted among the most real participants on the show. She has been making headlines ever since her entry inside the Bigg Boss 16 house and has now achieved a new feat outside.

She has impressed audiences with her cool and composed demeanor on the reality show. Her maturity and sense of self have caught the attention of media and fans alike, leading to her inclusion in the Top 30 Under 30 list by Eastern Eye. Yes, you read that right!

Besides Sumbul, the list also includes notable celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna, and former Bigg Boss winner Tejaswi Prakash.

Sumbul's acting skills have been recognized by various industry professionals, including producer Ekta Kapoor, who visited the contestants on the show and praised her acting abilities. It happened during a task where the TV star performed a scene with co-contestant Tina Datta from the cult show Uttaran, where she portrayed the character Tapasya originally played by Rashami Desai.

She is currently the youngest contestant locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house and one of the top eight housemates. Even before her exit from the controversial series, there are rumours that the makers of Naagin 7 are considering her for the lead role in the show. However, nothing is yet confirmed.

Recently, in an interview, even her father revealed that she has received many offers for fiction shows and Sumbul will pick one of them after coming out of the Bigg Boss house.