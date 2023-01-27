Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan Achieves Another FEAT Ahead Of Grand Finale - Deets Inside
Bigg Boss 16 Update: Despite many ups and downs, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is among the most loved contestants of the show. One of the most real participants of BB16, she has now achieved another feat outside the show.
Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
who
became
a
household
name
after
playing
the
titular
role
in
the
hit
Star
Plus
show
Imlie
opposite
Fahmaan
Khan,
is
currently
winning
hearts
as
a
contestant
in
the
sixteenth
season
of
Bigg
Boss
hosted
by
Salman
Khan.
Till
now,
Sumbul's
journey
has
been
full
of
ups
and
downs.
However,
she
is
now
doing
well
and
is
counted
among
the
most
real
participants
on
the
show.
She
has
been
making
headlines
ever
since
her
entry
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
and
has
now
achieved
a
new
feat
outside.
She
has
impressed
audiences
with
her
cool
and
composed
demeanor
on
the
reality
show.
Her
maturity
and
sense
of
self
have
caught
the
attention
of
media
and
fans
alike,
leading
to
her
inclusion
in
the
Top
30
Under
30
list
by
Eastern
Eye.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Besides
Sumbul,
the
list
also
includes
notable
celebrities
such
as
Alia
Bhatt,
Rashmika
Mandanna,
and
former
Bigg
Boss
winner
Tejaswi
Prakash.
Sumbul's
acting
skills
have
been
recognized
by
various
industry
professionals,
including
producer
Ekta
Kapoor,
who
visited
the
contestants
on
the
show
and
praised
her
acting
abilities.
It
happened
during
a
task
where
the
TV
star
performed
a
scene
with
co-contestant
Tina
Datta
from
the
cult
show
Uttaran,
where
she
portrayed
the
character
Tapasya
originally
played
by
Rashami
Desai.
She
is
currently
the
youngest
contestant
locked
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
and
one
of
the
top
eight
housemates.
Even
before
her
exit
from
the
controversial
series,
there
are
rumours
that
the
makers
of
Naagin
7
are
considering
her
for
the
lead
role
in
the
show.
However,
nothing
is
yet
confirmed.
Recently,
in
an
interview,
even
her
father
revealed
that
she
has
received
many
offers
for
fiction
shows
and
Sumbul
will
pick
one
of
them
after
coming
out
of
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
Story first published: Friday, January 27, 2023, 21:21 [IST]