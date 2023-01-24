Bigg Boss 16’s Sumbul Touqeer Bags Naagin 7? Her Father Breaks Silence, Says ‘She Has Received…’

Several reports suggested that Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan might be seen playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 7. Now, her father has reacted to the ongoing speculations.

TV actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who became a household name after playing the titular role in the hit Star Plus show Imlie, has come a long way in her career.

She is currently seen in Colors TV's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 and is the youngest contestant. Despite going through several ups and downs, Sumbul has been winning hearts and is among the top eight contestants now.

While the top-rated reality show is coming to an end in three weeks, several reports suggest that Sumbul has bagged Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7 even before her exit from Bigg Boss 16. Now, her father, Touqeer Khan, has finally reacted to the ongoing speculations.

Denying the same, her father stated that Sumbul has received many offers and will decide for herself after Bigg Boss 16.

Revealing the same, he told ETimes, "Sumbul has received many offers for fiction shows and only she can decide what she wants to do when she steps out of the Bigg Boss house. Currently, she is in the house and I am sure that she will reach the finale and hopefully win the trophy. After she steps out, she can decide what she wants to do."

He added, "All these talks about contestants being roped in for fiction shows after Bigg Boss are just rumours. This is just done to promote contestants and create hype around them. At the end of the day, it is about their game. Sumbul has earned positive reviews from the audience and I am only focussed currently on her game in the show."

Well, that's an interesting take. Don't you agree?

For the unversed, Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 is currently airing on Colors TV. The supernatural drama premiered on the channel in February last year and has been fetching good numbers. After a successful run of a year, the show is reportedly coming to an end in mid-February.

Keep watching this space for more updates!