Bigg Boss 16’s Sumbul Touqeer Bags Naagin 7? Her Father Breaks Silence, Says ‘She Has Received…’

TV
actress
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
who
became
a
household
name
after
playing
the
titular
role
in
the
hit
Star
Plus
show
Imlie,
has
come
a
long
way
in
her
career.
She
is
currently
seen
in
Colors
TV's
controversial
reality
show
Bigg
Boss
16
and
is
the
youngest
contestant.
Despite
going
through
several
ups
and
downs,
Sumbul
has
been
winning
hearts
and
is
among
the
top
eight
contestants
now.
While
the
top-rated
reality
show
is
coming
to
an
end
in
three
weeks,
several
reports
suggest
that
Sumbul
has
bagged
Ekta
Kapoor's
Naagin
7
even
before
her
exit
from
Bigg
Boss
16.
Now,
her
father,
Touqeer
Khan,
has
finally
reacted
to
the
ongoing
speculations.
Denying
the
same,
her
father
stated
that
Sumbul
has
received
many
offers
and
will
decide
for
herself
after
Bigg
Boss
16.
Revealing
the
same,
he
told
ETimes,
"Sumbul
has
received
many
offers
for
fiction
shows
and
only
she
can
decide
what
she
wants
to
do
when
she
steps
out
of
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
Currently,
she
is
in
the
house
and
I
am
sure
that
she
will
reach
the
finale
and
hopefully
win
the
trophy.
After
she
steps
out,
she
can
decide
what
she
wants
to
do."
He
added,
"All
these
talks
about
contestants
being
roped
in
for
fiction
shows
after
Bigg
Boss
are
just
rumours.
This
is
just
done
to
promote
contestants
and
create
hype
around
them.
At
the
end
of
the
day,
it
is
about
their
game.
Sumbul
has
earned
positive
reviews
from
the
audience
and
I
am
only
focussed
currently
on
her
game
in
the
show."
Well,
that's
an
interesting
take.
Don't
you
agree?
For
the
unversed,
Tejasswi
Prakash's
Naagin
6
is
currently
airing
on
Colors
TV.
The
supernatural
drama
premiered
on
the
channel
in
February
last
year
and
has
been
fetching
good
numbers.
After
a
successful
run
of
a
year,
the
show
is
reportedly
coming
to
an
end
in
mid-February.
