BB16: Arjun Bijlani Teases Fahmaan Khan With A Throwback Pic With Sumbul; Latter’s Reaction Win Hearts

Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
has
been
one
of
the
most
talked
about
and
loved
contestants
of
Bigg
Boss
16
and
there
are
no
second
thoughts
about
it.
Be
is
her
cuteness
or
her
adorable
gestures,
everything
about
the
Imlie
actress
makes
the
audience
fall
in
love
with
her
simplicity.
Although
Sumbul
had
her
share
of
ups
and
down
on
the
popular
reality
show,
her
massive
fan
following
has
been
rooting
for
her.
Amid
this,
her
BFF
Fahmaan
Khan,
who
was
also
her
co-star
in
Imlie,
is
also
seen
supporting
Sumbul
and
ofter
cheers
for
her
on
social
media.
As
Sumbul
and
Fahmaan
have
been
the
talk
of
the
town
for
their
cute
chemistry,
the
Imlie
duo
is
once
again
making
the
headlines.
After
all,
Arjun
Bijlani
has
shared
a
beautiful
throwback
pic
of
himself
with
Sumbul
and
Fahmaan.
In
the
pic,
Fahmaan
was
seen
holding
Sumbul
close
to
him
as
they
posed
for
the
camera.
Sharing
the
pic,
Arjun
wrote,
"Haath
dekh
rahe
ho
bhaisaab
ka
kitne
confidence
main
aur
hak
se
khade
hai
..
#BB16
have
a
great
day
@fahmaankhan".
Soon,
Fahmaan
replied
to
the
pic
with
a
quirky
response
and
wrote,
"Hahaha.
Haq
se
balamwa.
You
have
a
great
day
too
Mera
Bhai".
This
isn't
all.
As
Fahmaan
was
seen
rooting
for
Sumbul,
he
claimed
to
be
proud
of
her
as
she
became
the
first
teenager
Bigg
Boss
contestant
to
spend
more
than
100
days
on
the
show.
He
wrote,
"Ain't
that
a
proud
moment
for
us
all
#SumbulTouqeerKhan
is
the
youngest
contestant
to
survive
this
long
in
the
#BigBoss
house.
Ab
aur
kya
hi
bolein?
Fire
hai
tu
fire
@TouqeerSumbul.Jeet
ke
aana,
aur
nahi
jeeti
toh
jaldi
milenge".
Meanwhile,
Sumbul
is
currently
in
the
danger
zone.
The
actress
has
been
nominated
for
elimination
this
week
along
with
Shalin
Bhanot,
Tina
Datta
and
Soundarya
Sharma.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
be
walking
out
of
the
house
this
weekend.
Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2023, 12:22 [IST]