Apni He Karni Ka Phal…: Father Of Bigg Boss 16’s Sumbul Is Proud Of How She Tackled Controversies

TV
star
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
who
rose
to
fame
after
playing
the
lead
role
in
Star
Plus'
Imlie,
is
currently
seen
as
a
contestant
in
Colors
TV's
top-rated
reality
show
-
Bigg
Boss
16.
She
entered
the
controversial
Bigg
Boss
house
in
October
last
year
and
has
been
regularly
making
headlines
since
then.
Initially,
viewers
as
well
as
her
co-contestants
questioned
her
bond
with
Shalin
Bhanot.
Interestingly,
even
host
Salman
Khan
once
stated
that
she's
obsessed
with
the
TV
star.
Her
journey
on
the
show
has
been
a
difficult
one,
however,
Sumbul
tackled
everything
strongly.
Bigg
Boss
16:
EX
Contestant
Calls
Priyanka
&
THESE
Contestants
'Most
Deserving'
Top
3,
Says
'I
Can
Feel
It'
Currently,
she
is
enjoying
her
time
on
the
show
and
fans
are
liking
her
friendship
with
Shiv
Thakare
and
the
famous
'mandali'.
One
of
the
most
loved
contestants
of
Bigg
Boss
16,
Sumbul
is
among
the
top
8
contestants
and
her
fans
want
her
to
win
the
trophy
now.
In
a
recent
interview,
her
father
talked
about
her
journey
in
Bigg
Boss
and
revealed
that
he's
proud
of
her
for
tackling
all
the
controversies
strongly
despite
being
the
youngest
contestant.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Fans
Trend
'Shame
On
Farah
Khan'
&
'Most
Loved
Contestant
Priyanka'
As
Host
Calls
Her
Vamp
Sumbul’s
Father
On
Her
Bigg
Boss
16
Journey
Talking
about
her
journey
to
ETimes,
he
said,
"This
is
a
very
proud
moment
for
all
of
us
as
she
is
the
youngest
contestant
who
has
spent
100
days
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
I
feel
she
has
become
a
big
inspiration
for
all
the
teenagers.
I
call
Sumbul's
fans
her
family.
It
is
all
because
of
their
unconditional
love
and
support
that
Sumbul
has
come
this
far."
Sumbul’s
Father
On
Controversies
Talking
about
how
his
daughter
handled
controversies
on
the
show,
he
added,
"I
remember
these
two
lines
"Apni
he
karni
ka
phal
hai,
neki
aur
ruswaiyaan
apne
he
sang
chalengi,
apna
he
parchaiyan...
What
I
like
about
the
Bigg
Boss
house
is
that
whatever
wrong
you
have
done
it
hits
you
back
in
the
house
itself.
Karma
hits
you
then
and
there.
I've
seen
a
lot
of
contestants
going
through
it.
I
saw
everyone
pointing
out
Sumbul
in
the
house
every
now
and
then.
And
then
they
all
were
seen
stepping
on
each
other's
foot.
If
you
are
true
to
them,
stand
on
your
decision
and
you
will
see
God
is
always
supporting
you."
Sumbul’s
Achievements
In
Bigg
Boss
16
For
the
unversed,
Sumbul
owns
a
huge
fan
following
and
has
been
winning
hearts
with
his
stint
on
the
show.
She
recently
created
history
by
becoming
the
youngest
Bigg
Boss
contestant
ever
to
stay
for
over
100
days
on
the
controversial
reality
show.
Sumbul
Makes
It
To
Top
30
Under
30
list
by
Eastern
Eye
Just
three
weeks
before
the
grand
finale,
Sumbul
achieved
another
feat
by
making
it
to
the
Top
30
Under
30
list
by
Eastern
Eye.
Rashmika
Mandanna,
Alia
Bhatt,
and
Bigg
Boss
15
winner
Tejasswi
Prakash
are
some
of
the
other
prominent
names
on
the
list.
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
To
Win
Bigg
Boss
16?
Despite
being
called
out
several
times
for
being
inactive,
Sumbul
has
finally
made
a
place
for
herself
on
the
show.
Now,
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
if
she
wins
the
show
next
month
or
not.
