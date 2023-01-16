Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer PUSHES Tina Datta During A Task; But There’s A Twist

Bigg
Boss
16
never
fails
to
surprise
the
audience.
After
three
contestants
bid
adieu
to
the
BB
house
this
weekend
-
Sreejita
De,
Sajid
Khan
and
Abdu
Rozik,
the
popular
reality
show
will
be
witnessing
a
massive
change
in
the
game
especially
for
the
mandali.
And
now,
the
popular
reality
show
will
be
witnessing
another
twist
with
an
interesting
nomination
task.
It
will
be
an
open
elimination
task
wherein
the
contestants
will
be
seen
targeting
each
other
in
front
of
everyone
which
will
speak
volumes
about
their
ongoing
rivalry.
But
much
to
everyone's
surprise,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
will
be
seen
pushing
Tina
Datta
during
the
nomination
task.
No
the
actress'
didn't
fight
with
each
other.
This
happened
during
the
task
wherein
the
contestants
had
to
push
the
nominated
contestant
in
a
swamp
(daldal)
of
muddy
water.
As
Sumbul
nominated
Tina
for
the
task,
she
made
sure
to
push
Tina
in
the
swamp.
Explaining
her
reason
to
nominate
Tina,
the
Imlie
actress
stated,
"Mujhe
aisa
lagta
hai
ki
show
me
shayad
Tina
ki
involvement
kam
hoga,
Shalin
ke
saath
involvement
bahut
hai.
Jab
aankhein
guroor
me
uunchi
rehti
hain
wo
neeche
gir
jaate
hain".
On
the
other
hand,
Soundarya
Sharma
also
targeted
Tina
for
her
insecurity.
Meanwhile,
Priyanka
Choudhary,
Tina
and
MC
Stan
were
seen
targeting
Soundarya
for
the
nomination.
As
the
nomination
task
will
be
seen
changing
the
equations
in
house,
it
is
reported
that
Soundarya
Sharma,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Tina
Datta
and
Shalin
Bhanot
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
this
week.
On
a
related
note,
Bigg
Boss
will
also
be
introducing
the
Ticket
To
Finale
tonight
wherein
the
captain
of
the
house
will
be
given
a
chance
to
become
the
first
finalist
of
the
show
if
he/she
manages
to
protect
his/her
captaincy.
As
of
now,
Nimrit
has
been
announced
as
the
captain
of
the
house.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Nimrit
will
become
the
first
captain
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 20:53 [IST]