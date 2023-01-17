Bigg Boss 16: Is Sumbul Touqeer Khan Taking A Voluntary Exit? Her Father Spills The Beans

Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
has
been
one
of
the
most
talked
about
contestants
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
The
actress
has
won
millions
of
hearts
with
her
innocence
on
the
show.
And
while
her
game
has
left
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion
and
the
housemates
continue
to
target
her
for
being
emotionally
weak
and
being
less
active
in
the
house,
Sumbul
has
managed
to
stay
strong
and
secure
a
place
in
the
show.
However,
the
Imlie
actress
made
the
headlines
this
morning
after
there
were
reports
that
she
will
be
taking
a
voluntary
exit
from
Bigg
Boss
16.
The
media
reports
suggested
that
Sumbul
will
be
walking
out
of
the
show
owing
to
her
father's
ill
health.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Shalin
Bhanot
Calls
Sumbul
Touqeer
'Weak'
Contestant;
Latter
Gives
A
Perfect
Comeback
And
now
her
father
Touqeer
Hassan
Khan
has
finally
spilled
the
beans
about
Sumbul's
voluntary
exit
from
Bigg
Boss
16
and
rubbished
the
news.
Taking
to
Instagram,
Pappa
Touqeer
shared
a
video
message
and
emphasised
that
he
is
hale
and
hearty
and
that
Sumbul
is
not
taking
a
voluntary
exit.
In
the
video,
Touqeer
Khan
said,
"Aaj
subah
se
mujhe
lagataar
message
aa
rahe
hain
call
aa
rahe
hain
aur
mujhe
pata
chala
ki
ye
news
aa
rahi
hai
ki
meri
tabiya
bahut
zyada
kharab
hai
aur
is
wajah
se
Sumbul
voluntary
exit
le
rahi
hai.
To
main
aap
sabko
bata
du
ki
ye
news
bilkul
fake
hai.
Main
bilkul
perfect
hu.
Mujhe
koi
problem
nahi
hai.
Aur
ye
mere
khayal
se
thoda
sa
confusion
create
kiya
ja
raha
hai
aur
aap
kisi
bhi
tarah
ki
afwahon
me
mat
fase
aur
aap
logon
ki
duaaon
se
mai
100
saal
aur
jeeyunga".
He
also
rooted
for
Sumbul
and
urged
fans
to
vote
for
her.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Sumbul
Touqeer
PUSHES
Tina
Datta
During
A
Task;
But
There's
A
Twist
Meanwhile,
Sumbul
has
been
making
the
headlines
as
Sumbul
has
been
nominated
for
elimination
this
week.
She
has
been
nominated
along
with
Shalin
Bhanot,
Soundarya
Sharma
and
Tina
Datta.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
walk
out
of
the
house
this
week.
