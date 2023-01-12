Bigg Boss 16: From Imlie's Mayuri Deshmukh To BB OTT's Akshara Singh, Celebs Who Are Supporting Sumbul Touqeer

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Sumbul
Touqeer
has
been
hogging
all
the
limelight
ever
since
she
made
a
rocking
entry
in
BB
16
house.
Love
or
hate
but
you
cannot
debate
that
the
Imlie
actress
has
played
the
game
with
dignity
and
grace.
While
other
housemates
have
engaged
in
heated
arguments
and
bitter
war
of
words,
the
19-year-old
has
refrained
from
abusing
or
taking
digs
at
each
other.
We
might
not
have
seen
Sumbul
utilise
her
full
potential,
but
she
has
showcased
how
to
excel
in
difficult
conditions
with
a
smile
on
her
face.
As
Sumbul
Touqeer
is
nominated
for
eviction
this
week,
her
fans
and
family
members
are
extensively
voting
for
her.
Guess
what?
Several
celebs
have
extended
support
to
the
talented
actress
on
social
media.
From
Mayuri
Deshmukh
to
Akshara
Singh,
here
are
the
celebs
who
are
supporting
Sumbul
Touqeer
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
On
a
related
note,
Sumbul
has
been
nominated
along
with
MC
Stan,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
and
Sreejita
De.
Considering
her
fan
following,
we
expect
her
to
be
saved
from
elimination.
Are
you
supporting
Sumbul
Touqeer
in
Bigg
Boss
16?
Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 3:08 [IST]