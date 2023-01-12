Bigg Boss 16: From Imlie's Mayuri Deshmukh To BB OTT's Akshara Singh, Celebs Who Are Supporting Sumbul Touqeer

Bigg Boss 16: From Akshara Singh to Mayuri Deshmukh, here are the celebrities, who are supporting Sumbul Touqeer Khan aka TV's very own Imlie.

Bigg Boss 16 update: Sumbul Touqeer has been hogging all the limelight ever since she made a rocking entry in BB 16 house. Love or hate but you cannot debate that the Imlie actress has played the game with dignity and grace. While other housemates have engaged in heated arguments and bitter war of words, the 19-year-old has refrained from abusing or taking digs at each other. We might not have seen Sumbul utilise her full potential, but she has showcased how to excel in difficult conditions with a smile on her face.

As Sumbul Touqeer is nominated for eviction this week, her fans and family members are extensively voting for her. Guess what? Several celebs have extended support to the talented actress on social media.

From Mayuri Deshmukh to Akshara Singh, here are the celebs who are supporting Sumbul Touqeer in Bigg Boss 16.

On a related note, Sumbul has been nominated along with MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sreejita De. Considering her fan following, we expect her to be saved from elimination.

