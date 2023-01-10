BB16’s Sumbul’s Team Releases Statement Against Sajid For Mocking Her Tears: Why Rules Were Changed For Her?

Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
is
one
of
the
most
talked
about
contestants
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
However,
unlike
other
contestants
who
are
often
the
talk
of
the
town
for
their
ugly
tiffs
and
arguments,
Sumbul
has
been
making
headlines
for
her
inactiveness
in
the
house.
In
fact,
she
often
becomes
the
soft
target
for
everyone
and
she
is
often
mocked
for
her
being
emotional
in
the
game
or
for
not
voicing
her
opinions.
In
fact,
even
Sajid
Khan
was
seen
taking
a
witty
jibe
at
Sumbul
for
crying
every
now
and
then
on
the
show.
This
hasn't
got
down
well
with
Sumbul's
team
and
they
have
released
a
strong
statement
in
this
regard.
Taking
to
social
media,
Sumbul's
team
said,
"In
response
to
the
ongoing
repetitive
mockery
in
the
show
of
Miss
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
we,
as
the
official
team,
would
like
to
condemn
it.
A
lot
of
things
are
happening
in
the
show,
and
moreover,
it's
getting
repetitive,
which
has
forced
us
to
release
this
statement.
For
the
first
time
in
this
season,
tears
have
been
discussed
as
a
sign
of
cowardice
or
weakness.
Sumbul's
emotions
have
received
the
greatest
attention,
particularly
when
everyone's
emotions
have
been
assessed
differently".
This
isn't
all.
Sajid
and
MC
Stan
are
also
seen
imitating
Sumbul's
father
and
her
team
also
condemned
the
same.
The
statement
read,
"We
continued
to
remain
mute
even
though
Papa
Touqeer's
name
was
referenced
in
almost
every
decade.
When
the
contestants
were
glorified
for
working
in
the
kitchen
and
cooking
for
the
entire
house,
Sumbul's
hard
work
has
been
labelled
as
that
of
a
maid.
When
voicing
one's
opinion
was
seen
as
a
winning
quality,
Sumbul's
opinion
has
been
labelled
as
overacting.
Why
have
the
rules
been
changed
when
it's
about
Sumbul?
We
condemn
the
constant
mockery
of
Sumbul
Touqeerk
Khan
on
national
television.
Her
individuality
has
been
suppressed
in
order
to
highlight
other
things".
Meanwhile,
Sumbul
is
currently
in
the
danger
zone
as
she
has
been
nominated
along
with
MC
Stan,
Sreejita
De
and
Nimrit
Ahluwalia.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Sumbul
will
be
able
to
survive
the
elimination
this
week
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 19:15 [IST]