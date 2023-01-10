BB16’s Sumbul’s Team Releases Statement Against Sajid For Mocking Her Tears: Why Rules Were Changed For Her?

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most talked about contestants on Bigg Boss 16. However, unlike other contestants who are often the talk of the town for their ugly tiffs and arguments, Sumbul has been making headlines for her inactiveness in the house. In fact, she often becomes the soft target for everyone and she is often mocked for her being emotional in the game or for not voicing her opinions. In fact, even Sajid Khan was seen taking a witty jibe at Sumbul for crying every now and then on the show.

This hasn't got down well with Sumbul's team and they have released a strong statement in this regard. Taking to social media, Sumbul's team said, "In response to the ongoing repetitive mockery in the show of Miss Sumbul Touqeer Khan, we, as the official team, would like to condemn it. A lot of things are happening in the show, and moreover, it's getting repetitive, which has forced us to release this statement. For the first time in this season, tears have been discussed as a sign of cowardice or weakness. Sumbul's emotions have received the greatest attention, particularly when everyone's emotions have been assessed differently".

This isn't all. Sajid and MC Stan are also seen imitating Sumbul's father and her team also condemned the same. The statement read, "We continued to remain mute even though Papa Touqeer's name was referenced in almost every decade. When the contestants were glorified for working in the kitchen and cooking for the entire house, Sumbul's hard work has been labelled as that of a maid. When voicing one's opinion was seen as a winning quality, Sumbul's opinion has been labelled as overacting. Why have the rules been changed when it's about Sumbul? We condemn the constant mockery of Sumbul Touqeerk Khan on national television. Her individuality has been suppressed in order to highlight other things".

Meanwhile, Sumbul is currently in the danger zone as she has been nominated along with MC Stan, Sreejita De and Nimrit Ahluwalia. It will be interesting to see if Sumbul will be able to survive the elimination this week on Bigg Boss 16.