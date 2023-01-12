Bigg Boss 16: After Tejasswi, Ekta Kapor Hints At Signing Another POPULAR Contestant For A Project?

Salman
Khan's
much-loved
reality
show
Bigg
Boss
16
premiered
on
Colors
TV
in
October
last
year
and
is
now
just
four
weeks
away
from
its
grand
finale.
Ever
since
its
launch,
the
sixteenth
season
of
Bigg
Boss
has
been
getting
immense
love
from
viewers
and
is
among
the
most
successful
seasons.
Currently,
a
total
of
12
contestants
are
locked
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house
-
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Shiv
Thakare,
Shalin
Bhanot,
Archana
Gautam,
Tina
Datta,
Sreejita
De,
Abdu
Rozik,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
MC
Stan,
Sajid
Khan,
and
Soundarya
Sharma.
Every
year,
the
show
changes
the
fortunes
of
contestants
by
making
them
household
names.
Several
producers
and
directors
also
enter
the
Bigg
Boss
house
to
sign
contestants
for
their
films
and
shows.
Last
year,
producer
Ekta
Kapoor
entered
the
show
and
signed
Bigg
Boss
15
winner
Tejasswi
Prakash
for
Naagin
6.
The
supernatural
drama,
which
turned
out
to
be
a
big
success,
is
coming
to
an
end
soon.
Bidding
goodbye
to
Naagin
6,
Ekta
took
to
social
media
and
revealed
that
she's
entering
Bigg
Boss
house
again
for
a
big
announcement.
Yes,
you
read
tha
right!
On
Instagram,
she
posted
Tejasswi's
introduction
video
as
naagin
from
last
year
and
stated
how
she
forced
the
channel
and
makers
to
cast
her
in
Naagin
6.
Ekta
further
stated
that
she's
entering
the
Bigg
Boss
house
again
for
a
film
announcement
and
is
looking
forward
to
see
who
she'll
find
there
this
time.
In
the
caption,
she
wrote,
"Lots
of
love
for
this
nagina!
Found
her
in
d
big
boss
house
n
in
throes
of
corona
n
high
fever
n
cough
forced
@colors
n
Manisha
that
I
wanted
to
cast
her!
Hopefully
going
to
bigg
boss
for
an
exciting
film
announcement
let's
see
who
we
find
there
this
time#byebyyenagin"
Take
a
look
at
her
post
below:
RUMOURS
OF
PRIYANKA
OR
SUMBUL
IN
NAAGIN
7
Interestingly,
there
were
rumours
that
the
makers
of
Naagin
7
have
names
of
several
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants
in
mind
for
the
casting
of
the
new
naagins.
As
reported
earlier,
Priyanka,
Sumbul,
and
Archana
were
said
to
be
their
top
choices.
However,
nothing
is
yet
confirmed
Sadly,
Ekta
hasn't
mentioned
or
hinted
at
the
name
of
any
particular
Bigg
Boss
16
contestant.
Also,
it's
not
clear
if
she's
going
the
sign
the
contestant
for
this
particular
film,
Naagin
7,
or
any
other
project.
