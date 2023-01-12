Bigg Boss 16: After Tejasswi, Ekta Kapor Hints At Signing Another POPULAR Contestant For A Project?

Bigg Boss 16 Update: After signing Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin 6 last year, Ekta Kapoor is now hinting that she’s going to the BB house again for an exciting announcement.

Salman Khan's much-loved reality show Bigg Boss 16 premiered on Colors TV in October last year and is now just four weeks away from its grand finale.

Ever since its launch, the sixteenth season of Bigg Boss has been getting immense love from viewers and is among the most successful seasons.

Currently, a total of 12 contestants are locked inside the Bigg Boss house - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Sajid Khan, and Soundarya Sharma.

LATEST TRP Ratings: Pandya Store Beats Bigg Boss 16; Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Are The Toppers

Every year, the show changes the fortunes of contestants by making them household names. Several producers and directors also enter the Bigg Boss house to sign contestants for their films and shows.

Last year, producer Ekta Kapoor entered the show and signed Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin 6. The supernatural drama, which turned out to be a big success, is coming to an end soon.

Bidding goodbye to Naagin 6, Ekta took to social media and revealed that she's entering Bigg Boss house again for a big announcement. Yes, you read tha right!

On Instagram, she posted Tejasswi's introduction video as naagin from last year and stated how she forced the channel and makers to cast her in Naagin 6. Ekta further stated that she's entering the Bigg Boss house again for a film announcement and is looking forward to see who she'll find there this time.

In the caption, she wrote, "Lots of love for this nagina! Found her in d big boss house n in throes of corona n high fever n cough forced @colors n Manisha that I wanted to cast her! Hopefully going to bigg boss for an exciting film announcement let's see who we find there this time#byebyyenagin"

Take a look at her post below:

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka's Video Bashing Kids Who Don't Respect Parents Resurfaces As Nimrit Argues With Dad

RUMOURS OF PRIYANKA OR SUMBUL IN NAAGIN 7

Interestingly, there were rumours that the makers of Naagin 7 have names of several Bigg Boss 16 contestants in mind for the casting of the new naagins. As reported earlier, Priyanka, Sumbul, and Archana were said to be their top choices. However, nothing is yet confirmed

Sadly, Ekta hasn't mentioned or hinted at the name of any particular Bigg Boss 16 contestant. Also, it's not clear if she's going the sign the contestant for this particular film, Naagin 7, or any other project.

Keep watching this space for more updates!