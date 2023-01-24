Priyanka Choudhary Dhamaal Baaki Sab...: Bigg Boss 16 Fans REACT As Nimrit, Shiv Thakare & MC Stan Target Her

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Just
when
we
thought
that
the
drama
in
Salman
Khan's
show
is
over,
the
housemates
proved
us
wrong.
They
engaged
in
a
heated
argument
during
the
Ticket
to
Finale
segment
and
nominations,
setting
several
tongues
wagging.
It
was
Priyanka
Choudhary
versus
the
'Mandali'
(Shiv
Thakare,
MC
Stan
and
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia).
The
makers
teased
us
by
sharing
a
clip
from
the
upcoming
episode,
hinting
that
it
will
be
full
of
fights
and
drama.
Ardent
fans
of
Bigg
Boss
16
expressed
their
displeasure
after
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
MC
Stan
and
Shiv
Thakare
targeted
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
and
ganged
up
against
her.
While
netizens
are
surprised
over
Shiv
Thakare
and
MC
Stan
not
playing
for
themselves
and
supporting
Nimrit,
Priyanka
Choudhary's
fans
have
shared
their
concern
over
the
way
the
duo
slammed
her
when
she
pointed
out
the
rules
that
were
broken
during
Nimrit's
captaincy.
EXCLUSIVE:
Bigg
Boss
16's
Ankit
Gupta-Gautam
Vig's
Junooniyatt
To
Launch
On
THIS
Date
On
a
related
note,
Bigg
Boss
has
announced
that
only
three
weeks
are
remaining
for
the
grand
finale
and
the
housemates
must
leave
no
stone
unturned
to
secure
a
spot
as
a
finalist.
Are
Shiv
Thakare
and
MC
Stan
wrong
in
supporting
Nimrit
and
not
playing
for
themselves
in
Bigg
Boss
16?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
by
dropping
a
tweet
@Filmibeat.
Stay
tuned
for
more
updates
related
to
Bigg
Boss
16.