Dogla Insan: Bigg Boss 16 Fans REACT As Shiv Says Priyanka Is 'Strong Personality' After Calling Her Game Zero

Bigg
Boss
16
Ticket
To
Finale:
Things
are
going
to
change
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
as
the
makers
have
brought
a
new
twist.
Just
when
we
thought
that
the
drama
in
Salman
Khan's
show
is
over,
Archana
Gautam
locked
horns
with
Shiv
Thakare
over
a
jalebi.
This
is
just
the
tip
of
the
iceberg
as
the
equations
will
change
and
new
groups
will
be
formed.
BIGG
BOSS
16
TICKET
TO
FINALE
BEGINS
As
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
is
the
next
captain
of
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house,
the
other
contestants
including
Tina
Datta
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
have
ganged
up
against
her.
They
are
trying
to
plot
against
her
as
the
makers
have
made
it
clear
that
the
captain
will
be
the
first
finalist
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
If
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
fails
to
retain
her
captaincy,
she
will
lose
the
opportunity
to
secure
a
spot
in
the
grand
finale.
Amid
the
competition,
Shiv
Thakare
praised
Priyanka
Choudhary
in
front
of
the
housemates.
However,
fans
had
mixed
thoughts
about
the
same.
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
and
start
the
reading
session
to
know
fans
opinion.
What
Shiv
Thakare
Said
About
Priyanka
Choudhary?
The
official
Twitter
handle
of
Colors
channel
released
a
new
promo
where
Shiv
Thakare
called
Priyanka
Choudhary
a
'strong
personality'.
He
praised
MC
Stan,
saying
that
he
is
a
'natural
personality',
further
stating
that
Priyanka
is
also
a
'strong
player'.
His
remark
came
a
day
after
he
said
that
the
Udaariyaan
actress'
game
has
turned
'zero'
after
Ankit
Gupta
got
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
16.
The
promo
has
created
ripples
on
the
internet
as
Shiv
appreciated
Priyanka
openly,
specially
a
day
after
he
commented
on
her
game
plan
post
Ankit
Gupta's
eviction.
Bigg
Boss
16
FANS
REACT
To
Shiv's
Remark
About
Priyanka
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
and
Shiv
Thakare
are
considered
one
of
the
probable
winners
of
Bigg
Boss
16
and
hence,
their
remarks
make
a
lot
of
noise
on
social
media.
Fans
took
to
Twitter
to
express
their
views
about
Shiv's
comment
on
Priyanka.
As
expected,
his
remark
generated
a
mixed
response
as
he
had
called
her
game
plan
'weak'
after
Ankit's
exit.
"Kal
tak
toh
Shiv
ke
liye
Pri
zero
thi
aaj
achanak
strong
ho
gayi.
Dogla
insaan," one
user
tweeted.
One
fan
wrote,
"My
best
boy
#ShivThakare
setting
all
the
narratives
on
fire"
while
another
said, Shiv
iss
captaincy
mein
2
name
mein
se
nimrit
ka
name
le
naki
sumbul
ka
issliye
hi
shiv
ko
sumbul
k
saath
na
dene
k
liye
usko
confession
room
mein
bulaya
tha
kal.
Parr
Shiv
khel
gaya
Sumbul
nhi
toh
pcc
parr
nimmo
nhi.
What
a
brilliant
move
Shiv."
"Double
standard
shiv
ek
trf
kehta
h
ki
priyanka
ka
game
zero
h
aur
dusri
trf
strong
ho
gyi
wahh
bhai,"
another
fan
tweeted.
Bigg
Boss
16
Elimination
Both
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Shiv
Thakare
are
saved
from
this
week's
nomination.
The
four
contestants,
who
have
been
nominated
for
eviction,
are
Soundarya
Sharma,
Tina
Datta,
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan.
It
remains
to
be
seen
who
will
get
evicted
from
the
show
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
On
a
related
note,
Shiv
Thakare
created
a
new
record
when
he
became
the
first
Bigg
Boss
contestant
to
earn
captaincy
four
times
in
the
show.
Before
him,
Surbhi
Rana
had
emerged
as
the
captain
five
times
in
Bigg
Boss
12,
which
was
won
by
Dipika
Kakar
aka
Simar
from
Sasural
Simar
Ka.
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
Shiv
Thakare's
comment
about
Priyanka
Choudhary?
Do
share
your
thoughts
with
by
tweeting
@Filmibeat.
Stay
tuned
for
more
updates.