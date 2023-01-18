Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Calls Shalin Bhanot 'Dogla', Tina Datta Abuses Him, Threatens To Slap
Bigg Boss 16 Ticket to Finale: Tina Datta abused Shalin Bhanot, threatening to slap the actor as he passed a remark on her. Priyanka Choudhary also called the actor a 'dogla' as he supported Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.
Bigg
Boss
16
Ticket
To
Finale:
It
doesn't
take
a
minute
for
equations
to
change
inside
the
BB
house.
Tina
Datta
and
Shalin
Bhanot,
who
have
been
hogging
all
the
limelight
with
their
nok-jhok
and
romance,
once
again
dominated
the
screen
presence
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
In
case
you
believed
that
ShaTina
will
resolve
all
their
differences
and
stay
united,
you're
mistaken.
Tina
Datta
and
Shalin
Bhanot
engaged
in
a
massive
war
of
words
following
a
segment
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
From
abusing
to
threatening,
things
turned
ugly
between
the
former
friends.
It
all
started
when
Shalin
Bhanot
said
that
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
deserved
to
retain
her
captaincy
as
she
is
an
able
captain.
Tina,
Priyanka
&
Shalin's
FIGHT
In
Bigg
Boss
16
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
accused
Shalin
Bhanot
of
being
'double-faced'
as
he
planned
and
plotted
against
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
to
remove
her
from
captaincy.
After
Priyanka
and
Tina
Datta
called
her
'dogla',
Shalin
Bhanot
passed
a
demeaning
remark
against
Tina
Datta,
saying
that
after
he
stopped
talking
to
her,
she
moved
on
to
another
boy.
""Aapke
samne
ek
ladka
khatam
hota
hai,
toha
dusre
ke
saath
chipakne
lag
jaate
ho," Shalin
taunted
Tina
Datta.
The
duo
engaged
in
a
heated
war
of
words
following
the
segment
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
Tina
Datta
Abuses
Shalin
Bhanot
Tina
Datta
lost
her
calm
as
Shalin
Bhanot
continued
to
take
digs
at
her.
She
abused
the
Ram
Siya
Ke
Luv
Kush
actor,
threatening
to
slap
him
for
character
assassinating
her
on
national
television.
"You
f******
ba*****,
I
will
slap
you," the
Uttaran
actress
said.
While
Shalin
accused
Tina
of
breaking
his
friendship
with
Sumbul
Touqeer,
the
latter
hit
back
at
him
saying
that
he
is
a
forty-year-old
man,
who
is
wise
enough
to
take
his
own
decision.
Bigg
Boss
16
Nominated
Contestants
This
Week
Both
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Tina
Datta
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
this
week.
The
two
popular
TV
stars
in
the
danger
zone
along
with
Soundarya
Sharma
and
Sumbul
Touqeer.
It
remains
to
be
seen
if
Tina
and
Shalin
will
be
able
to
survive
the
elimination
or
one
of
them
will
get
eliminated
from
the
reality
show
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
Nimrit
ki
captaincy
ke
chalte
chhid
gayi
Tina,
Priyanka
aur
Shalin
ke
beech
bahut
badi
jung.
🤯
Viewers
can
expect
a
drama-packed
Wednesday
episode
as
Priyanka,
Tina
will
lock
horns
with
Shalin
Bhanot
over
the
captaincy
contendership.
It
remains
to
be
seen
if
the
two
former
friends
will
be
able
to
resolve
the
issues
or
they
will
part
ways
and
play
their
own
individual
game.
The
promo
for
the
show
has
already
given
us
a
hint
about
the
latest
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
Tina
Datta
and
Shalin
Bhanot's
fight
in
Bigg
Boss
16?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
by
tweeting
@Filmibeat.