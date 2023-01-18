Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Calls Shalin Bhanot 'Dogla', Tina Datta Abuses Him, Threatens To Slap

Tina, Priyanka & Shalin's FIGHT In Bigg Boss 16

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary accused Shalin Bhanot of being 'double-faced' as he planned and plotted against Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to remove her from captaincy. After Priyanka and Tina Datta called her 'dogla', Shalin Bhanot passed a demeaning remark against Tina Datta, saying that after he stopped talking to her, she moved on to another boy.

""Aapke samne ek ladka khatam hota hai, toha dusre ke saath chipakne lag jaate ho," Shalin taunted Tina Datta. The duo engaged in a heated war of words following the segment in Bigg Boss 16.

Tina Datta Abuses Shalin Bhanot

Tina Datta lost her calm as Shalin Bhanot continued to take digs at her. She abused the Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush actor, threatening to slap him for character assassinating her on national television. "You f****** ba*****, I will slap you," the Uttaran actress said.

While Shalin accused Tina of breaking his friendship with Sumbul Touqeer, the latter hit back at him saying that he is a forty-year-old man, who is wise enough to take his own decision.

Bigg Boss 16 Nominated Contestants This Week

Both Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta have been nominated for elimination this week. The two popular TV stars in the danger zone along with Soundarya Sharma and Sumbul Touqeer. It remains to be seen if Tina and Shalin will be able to survive the elimination or one of them will get eliminated from the reality show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Nimrit ki captaincy ke chalte chhid gayi Tina, Priyanka aur Shalin ke beech bahut badi jung. 🤯



Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. #BB16 #BiggBossBeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/4HZDlLtOFO — ColorsTV (ColorsTV) January 18, 2023

What To Expect From Bigg Boss 16 New Episode?

Viewers can expect a drama-packed Wednesday episode as Priyanka, Tina will lock horns with Shalin Bhanot over the captaincy contendership. It remains to be seen if the two former friends will be able to resolve the issues or they will part ways and play their own individual game. The promo for the show has already given us a hint about the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16.