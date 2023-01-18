Bigg Boss 16 Ticket To Finale | Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Taunts Priyanka Choudhary Using Ankit's Name: She Was...

Bigg
Boss
16
Ticket
To
Finale:
The
race
for
the
finale
has
commenced
in
Salman
Khan's
reality
show.
The
contestants
are
leaving
no
stone
unturned
to
secure
a
spot
in
the
grand
finale
and
earn
captaincy
by
winning
the
new
tasks
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
who
is
the
current
captain
of
BB
16
house,
will
have
to
safeguard
her
captaincy
if
she
wishes
to
become
the
first
finalist
of
the
show.
Guess
what?
The
Choti
Sarrdaarni
actress
targeted
Priyanka
Choudhary
during
the
task
when
the
latter
took
her
name
and
said
that
she
was
playing
at
the
backfoot,
behind
the
mandali.
On
a
related
note,
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16
will
be
conducted
on
February
12,
2023.
The
makers
have
extended
the
show
for
four
weeks
on
popular
demand.
Speculations
are
rife
that
Salman
Khan
will
return
to
the
show
for
the
finale
episode
but
won't
shoot
for
the
remaining
weeks.
Farah
Khan
might
step
into
his
shoes
for
the
upcoming
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
Colors
channel
and
the
production
house
have
not
officially
announced
the
same
on
social
media
or
any
other
platform.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 18:18 [IST]