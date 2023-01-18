Bigg Boss 16: THIS Nominated Contestant Demands An EXIT From The Show; Here’s why

Bigg
Boss
16
is
currently
witnessing
the
ticket
to
finale
week
and
it
has
been
changing
the
equations
in
the
house.
Each
contestant
in
the
house
is
trying
to
make
it
to
the
grand
finale.
But
the
popular
reality
show
is
likely
to
witness
a
massive
twist
soon
as
one
of
the
contestants
will
be
seen
demanding
an
exit
from
Bigg
Boss
16.
This
contestant
happens
to
be
Tina
Datta,
who
has
been
nominated
for
elimination
this
week.
Yes!
Tina
wants
to
be
out
of
the
house
and
the
reason
happens
to
be
Shalin
Bhanot.
We
all
know
that
the
rumoured
lovebirds
have
been
at
loggerheads
off
late.
And
their
equation
is
going
to
get
worse
after
Shalin
ditched
Tina
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
supported
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
for
captaincy.
This
led
to
an
ugly
argument
between
the
trio.
While
Tina
and
Priyanka
called
out
Shalin
for
his
double
standards,
the
latter
hit
out
at
the
Uttaran
actress
and
stated,
"Pure
Hindustan
ko
dikhayi
deta
hai
kaun
dogla
hai.
Aapse
ek
ladka
khatam
hota
hai
toh
aap
dusre
ladke
ko
chipakne
jaate
ho".
This
will
irk
Tina
adn
she
responded
saying,
"Tum
bolte
ho
tum
ladki
ki
izzat
karte
ho,
Tumne
toh
apne
biwi
ka
bhi
dignity
nahi
rakha
hai".
But
this
isn't
all.
Tina,
who
is
quite
upset
with
the
argument,
stated
that
she
wants
to
get
out
of
the
house
this
weekend
itself.
Well,
while
Tina
has
been
nominated
with
Shalin,
Soundarya
Sharma
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
be
eliminated
from
the
house
this
weekend.
On
a
related
note,
Bigg
Boss
16,
which
was
supposed
to
end
in
January
this
year,
will
be
having
its
grand
finale
in
mid-February.
The
media
reports
also
suggested
that
while
Farah
Khan
is
likely
to
replace
Salman
Khan
as
the
new
host
for
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode,
the
Prem
Ratan
Dhan
Payo
star
will
return
to
host
the
grand
finale
of
the
popular
reality
show
next
month.
