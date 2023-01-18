Bigg Boss 16: THIS Nominated Contestant Demands An EXIT From The Show; Here’s why

Bigg Boss 16 is currently witnessing the ticket to finale week and it has been changing the equations in the house. Each contestant in the house is trying to make it to the grand finale. But the popular reality show is likely to witness a massive twist soon as one of the contestants will be seen demanding an exit from Bigg Boss 16. This contestant happens to be Tina Datta, who has been nominated for elimination this week. Yes! Tina wants to be out of the house and the reason happens to be Shalin Bhanot.

We all know that the rumoured lovebirds have been at loggerheads off late. And their equation is going to get worse after Shalin ditched Tina and Priyanka Choudhary and supported Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for captaincy. This led to an ugly argument between the trio. While Tina and Priyanka called out Shalin for his double standards, the latter hit out at the Uttaran actress and stated, "Pure Hindustan ko dikhayi deta hai kaun dogla hai. Aapse ek ladka khatam hota hai toh aap dusre ladke ko chipakne jaate ho". This will irk Tina adn she responded saying, "Tum bolte ho tum ladki ki izzat karte ho, Tumne toh apne biwi ka bhi dignity nahi rakha hai". But this isn't all. Tina, who is quite upset with the argument, stated that she wants to get out of the house this weekend itself.

Well, while Tina has been nominated with Shalin, Soundarya Sharma and Sumbul Touqeer Khan, it will be interesting to see who will be eliminated from the house this weekend.

On a related note, Bigg Boss 16, which was supposed to end in January this year, will be having its grand finale in mid-February. The media reports also suggested that while Farah Khan is likely to replace Salman Khan as the new host for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star will return to host the grand finale of the popular reality show next month.